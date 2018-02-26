Possible Pick: Colorado State WR Michael Gallup Has A Polished Game

Where He's Projected:

This wide receiver class will be fun to figure out because of how tightly packed it is. There's only one receiver in this group that is universally accepted as a first-round talent, and that is Alabama's Calvin Ridley. After that, it's anyone's guess. Lump Gallup among that group of receivers. Depending on who you're talking to, he might go anywhere from the early second round to the third round. One thing is definitely clear: he is an upper echelon talent among this year's receiver class. If he lasts to the Cowboys' second-round pick, they'd likely have to take him there if they want him. It's doubtful he'll fall all the way to pick No. 81.