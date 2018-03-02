Possible Pick: How Baker Mayfield Performs Could Affect Cowboys' Pick

Where He's Projected:

How he performs in his workouts will determine everything for Mayfield, who doesn't have the greatest of measureables, but makes up for it with his intangibles to win. It sounds like Mayfield could go anywhere from the Top 5 to 20, but he's all but solidified himself as a first-round pick.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

He can help the Cowboys with his presence alone. We all know the Cowboys aren't likely to pick a quarterback in the first round, or even in the first few rounds. But a player like Mayfield can help if he gets himself in the Top 20. That's one more player the Cowboys wouldn't draft that pushes down another guy to their slot. Also, if a quarterback starts to fall, it might trigger teams to want to trade with the Cowboys, giving them a chance to move back and stockpile picks.