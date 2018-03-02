Possible Pick: How Baker Mayfield Performs Could Affect Cowboys' Pick

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2018 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.)
- Name: Baker Mayfield
- Position: Quarterback
- College:Oklahoma
- Height/Weight:6-1 / 243
- Honors:Not only did he win the Heisman Trophy in 2017, but he was a finalist who went to New York City three straight years. Also, Mayfield picked up the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp and the AP Player of the Year – all in 2017.
- Key Stat:In three seasons as a starter for OU, Mayfield completed 69.5 percent of his passes, including the last two years in which he finished the season over 70 percent. On top of that, he tossed 119 touchdown passes to just 21 interceptions.
Where He's Projected:
How he performs in his workouts will determine everything for Mayfield, who doesn't have the greatest of measureables, but makes up for it with his intangibles to win. It sounds like Mayfield could go anywhere from the Top 5 to 20, but he's all but solidified himself as a first-round pick.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
He can help the Cowboys with his presence alone. We all know the Cowboys aren't likely to pick a quarterback in the first round, or even in the first few rounds. But a player like Mayfield can help if he gets himself in the Top 20. That's one more player the Cowboys wouldn't draft that pushes down another guy to their slot. Also, if a quarterback starts to fall, it might trigger teams to want to trade with the Cowboys, giving them a chance to move back and stockpile picks.
- Fun player to study. Will make some crazy plays with his feet.
- Always has his eyes down the field.
- Rush doesn't appear to bother him.
- Doesn't have the ideal arm talent but plays with tremendous desire.
- Accurate thrower to a point. Doesn't make a bunch of tight window throws.
- Tends to hit guys on the move that are open.
- Ball comes out of his hand quickly.
- Love how he sets up.
- Not much wasted motion.
- Gets back and the ball is gone.
- Intangibles are off the chart.
- Coaches and scouts are going to enjoy his demeanor when they sit down with him.