Possible Pick: How Tennessee's Gaulden Offers Versatility In The Secondary

Where He's Projected:

Most draft observers believe Gaulden could land somewhere in the third or fourth round. After missing his entire sophomore season with a foot injury, he emerged as a versatile starter in his final two years at Tennessee. In 2017, Gaulden posted 65 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Safety definitely could be an option for Dallas at some point in the draft. To this point in free agency they haven't shown interest in safeties because of scheme fit. But Gaulden's ability to cover – he played some slot for the Vols – could fill a need for the Cowboys in the secondary, especially if Byron Jones indeed moves back to corner. Some observers believe Gaulden could also play corner for some teams.