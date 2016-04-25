Possible Pick: If Cowboys Address DE Spot Early; Bosa Makes Most Sense

Apr 25, 2016 at 09:11 AM
Nick Eatman

(Editor's Note: With a little more than a week before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has previewed a landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Ohio State's Joey Bosa.)

Name: Joey Bosa

Position: DE

College: Ohio State

Height/Weight:6-5 / 269

Honors: He earned some type of All-American honors in all three seasons at Ohio State, and picked up Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2015.

Key Stat: Bosa lived in opposing backfields during his three seasons, whether it was sacks or tackles for loss. He racked up 26 sacks in three years, including 13.5 as a sophomore in 2014, but also totaled 50.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage with five forced fumbles.

Where He's Projected:Once considered a possible No. 1 overall pick, Bosa has "fallen" somewhat but still figures to be a Top 10 pick Thursday night. A lot of draft analysts still have him pegged to the Cowboys at No. 4, mainly because of the team's immediate needs at the position that has been hit by potential suspensions. Bosa is good enough to step right in and start at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, therefore making him a solid pick in the first quarter of the first round.

How He Helps the Cowboys: He'd help fill a need for the Cowboys probably more than any other player in this draft. Not to say Bosa is the more talented player in this draft. But considering the fact Dallas will probably be without both DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory for the first four games, it leaves just Benson Mayowa, Ryan Russell and then versatile lineman Jack Crawford and David Irving to play the position. Bosa has power, an ability to get to the backfield and plays with a high motor that rarely stops.

Scout's Take:Normally will line up on the left side. Plays with his hands inside. Very quick with his hands. Does a nice job of controlling blockers with them. Assignment aware. Doesn't get fooled. Will play down the line. Outstanding when it comes to chasing the ball from the backside. Plays with technique to work around blockers. Not much of a hitting surface as a pass rusher. Can get narrow and get around the corner. Very good at knocking the blockers' hands down. Will struggle some with his balance. Has a feel for how to snatch blockers. Question how much power he really plays with. Can retrace his steps and get back in on play. Finds ball. Change of direction helps him. Will anchor down. Can get some push. Relentless effort. Plays with some bend.  Disruptive on the move. Has played some inside as a defensive tackle.

-- Bryan Broaddus

Cowboys On Draft Day

See current and former players on the day they were drafted or introduced by the Cowboys.

Heisman Trophy Winner Tony Dorsett smiles as he waits to be interviewed by a local television station after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft, Tuesday, May 4, 1977, Pittsburgh, Pa. Dallas selected Dorsett after Seattle traded its first round pick for four selections. (AP Photo/MK)
1 / 29

Heisman Trophy Winner Tony Dorsett smiles as he waits to be interviewed by a local television station after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft, Tuesday, May 4, 1977, Pittsburgh, Pa. Dallas selected Dorsett after Seattle traded its first round pick for four selections. (AP Photo/MK)

MK/AP Images
Ed "Too Tall" Jones, formerly of Tennessee State but today a Dallas Cowboy after being picked as the number one draft choice in the NFL, fills in the folks back home with the happy information, Jan. 29, 1974. Flanking Jones are John Merritt head coach of Tennessee State, left, and James Matthews, Eds' former high school football coach, right. The call was made from the Cowboys office in Dallas. (AP Photo/Harold Waters)
2 / 29

Ed "Too Tall" Jones, formerly of Tennessee State but today a Dallas Cowboy after being picked as the number one draft choice in the NFL, fills in the folks back home with the happy information, Jan. 29, 1974. Flanking Jones are John Merritt head coach of Tennessee State, left, and James Matthews, Eds' former high school football coach, right. The call was made from the Cowboys office in Dallas. (AP Photo/Harold Waters)

Harold Waters/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry, right, listens as d "Too Tall" Jones talks with the press after Jones was selected by Dallas in their first choice in the NFL draft, Jan. 29, 1974. The 6-foot-9-inch defensive lineman from Tennessee State was made available to Dallas in a trade with the Houston Oilers last season. (AP Photo)
3 / 29

Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry, right, listens as d "Too Tall" Jones talks with the press after Jones was selected by Dallas in their first choice in the NFL draft, Jan. 29, 1974. The 6-foot-9-inch defensive lineman from Tennessee State was made available to Dallas in a trade with the Houston Oilers last season. (AP Photo)

AP Images
Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry is dwarfed by the club?s first round draft pick Ed (Too Tall) Jones as they posed together in Dallas on Jan. 30, 1974. Jones is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and weights 260. He is a defensive lineman from Tennessee State. (AP Photo/HTW)
4 / 29

Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry is dwarfed by the club?s first round draft pick Ed (Too Tall) Jones as they posed together in Dallas on Jan. 30, 1974. Jones is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and weights 260. He is a defensive lineman from Tennessee State. (AP Photo/HTW)

HTW/AP Images
University of Miami wide receiver Michael Irvin gets a dousing with champagne on Sunday, April 24, 1988 in his Fort Lauderdale home from friends and relatives after learning that he had been picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Bill Cooke)
5 / 29

University of Miami wide receiver Michael Irvin gets a dousing with champagne on Sunday, April 24, 1988 in his Fort Lauderdale home from friends and relatives after learning that he had been picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Bill Cooke)

Bill Cooke/AP Images
1988_irvin_schramm.jpg
6 / 29
Pete Rozelle, NFL Commissioner, right, began the 54th annual draft of collegiate talent, his final draft, by announcing the selection of UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman, right, as the first pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, April 23, 1989 in New York. Aikman already has signed a six-year, $11.2 million contract with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
7 / 29

Pete Rozelle, NFL Commissioner, right, began the 54th annual draft of collegiate talent, his final draft, by announcing the selection of UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman, right, as the first pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, April 23, 1989 in New York. Aikman already has signed a six-year, $11.2 million contract with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Mark Lennihan/AP Images
* FILE * Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, left, hands Florida running back Emmitt Smith his No. 22 jersey as the Cowboys 1990 No. 1 draft pick is introduced at the Cowboys training facility in Irving, Texas, in this April 22, 1990 file photo. NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith is retiring after 15 years, two sources within the NFL said. Smith, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for 13 seasons and spent the last two years with Arizona, will make the announcement in the afternoon at the site of the Super Bowl, according to the sources, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/David J. Sams)
8 / 29

FILE Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, left, hands Florida running back Emmitt Smith his No. 22 jersey as the Cowboys 1990 No. 1 draft pick is introduced at the Cowboys training facility in Irving, Texas, in this April 22, 1990 file photo. NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith is retiring after 15 years, two sources within the NFL said. Smith, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for 13 seasons and spent the last two years with Arizona, will make the announcement in the afternoon at the site of the Super Bowl, according to the sources, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/David J. Sams)

DAVID J. SAMS/AP Images
1996_draft_godfrey_pittman_0.jpg
9 / 29
The Dallas Cowboys team table is seen during the 2015 NFL Draft at Grant Park on Friday, May 1, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)
10 / 29

The Dallas Cowboys team table is seen during the 2015 NFL Draft at Grant Park on Friday, May 1, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/AP Images
ellis_98draft.jpg
11 / 29
Terence Newman, center, a cornerback from Kansas State, the first pick of the Dallas Cowboys and the fifth pick overall, is joined by family members at the National Football League draft Saturday, April 26, 2003 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll)
12 / 29

Terence Newman, center, a cornerback from Kansas State, the first pick of the Dallas Cowboys and the fifth pick overall, is joined by family members at the National Football League draft Saturday, April 26, 2003 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll)

FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP Images
Tennessee tight end Jason Witten reacts as he makes his announcement to enter the NFL draft Monday, Jan. 13, 2003, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
13 / 29

Tennessee tight end Jason Witten reacts as he makes his announcement to enter the NFL draft Monday, Jan. 13, 2003, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

WADE PAYNE/AP Images
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dez Bryant is overcome with emotion with friends and family after being selected as the 24th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of NFL Draft, Thursday, April 22, 2010 in DeSoto, Texas. (AP Photo/Tom Pennington)
14 / 29

Oklahoma State wide receiver Dez Bryant is overcome with emotion with friends and family after being selected as the 24th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of NFL Draft, Thursday, April 22, 2010 in DeSoto, Texas. (AP Photo/Tom Pennington)

Tom Pennington/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shows his jersey to the media in the team locker room, Friday, April 23, 2010 at Irving, Texas. Bryant was the Cowboys first round draft pick. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
15 / 29

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shows his jersey to the media in the team locker room, Friday, April 23, 2010 at Irving, Texas. Bryant was the Cowboys first round draft pick. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

James D. Smith/AP Images
Southern California offensive tackle Tyron Smith poses for photographs with family and friends after he was selected as the ninth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
16 / 29

Southern California offensive tackle Tyron Smith poses for photographs with family and friends after he was selected as the ninth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 28, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys Director of Player Personnel, from left, Stephen Jones, Cowboys first round draft pick Tyron Smith and team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a news conference Friday, April 29, 2011, in Irving, Texas. Friday, Smith was presented a No. 77 jersey by the Cowboys, a day after the 20-year-old offensive tackle from Southern Cal was the ninth overall draft pick. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
17 / 29

Dallas Cowboys Director of Player Personnel, from left, Stephen Jones, Cowboys first round draft pick Tyron Smith and team owner Jerry Jones, right, during a news conference Friday, April 29, 2011, in Irving, Texas. Friday, Smith was presented a No. 77 jersey by the Cowboys, a day after the 20-year-old offensive tackle from Southern Cal was the ninth overall draft pick. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
The Dallas Cowboys New ERA hat arrives before the first round of the NFL Draft on April 26th 2012 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)
18 / 29

The Dallas Cowboys New ERA hat arrives before the first round of the NFL Draft on April 26th 2012 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (AP Photo/Brian Garfinkel)

Brian Garfinkel/AP Images
LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne walks on stage after being selected as the sixth pick overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
19 / 29

LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne walks on stage after being selected as the sixth pick overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 26, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/AP Images
Morris Claiborne poses for a photo with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio CIty Music Hall on Thursday, April 26, 2012 in New York, NY. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
20 / 29

Morris Claiborne poses for a photo with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2012 NFL Draft at Radio CIty Music Hall on Thursday, April 26, 2012 in New York, NY. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (center) talks on the phone about a trade as coach Jason Garrett (left) and executive vice president Stephen Jones (right) watch during the NFL draft on Thursday, April 25, 2013 at the club's headquarters in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
21 / 29

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (center) talks on the phone about a trade as coach Jason Garrett (left) and executive vice president Stephen Jones (right) watch during the NFL draft on Thursday, April 25, 2013 at the club's headquarters in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

James D. Smith /AP Images
Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick, center Travis Frederick, talks to the media during the NFL draft on Saturday, April 27, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
22 / 29

Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick, center Travis Frederick, talks to the media during the NFL draft on Saturday, April 27, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

James D. Smith /AP Images
Dallas Cowboys draft picks Travis Frederick (left), Terrance Williams (center) and Gavin Escobar (right) during the NFL draft on Saturday, April 27, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
23 / 29

Dallas Cowboys draft picks Travis Frederick (left), Terrance Williams (center) and Gavin Escobar (right) during the NFL draft on Saturday, April 27, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

James D. Smith /AP Images
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, NOV. 1-2 - FILE - In this May 10, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys draft pick Zach Martin tours the Cowboy's headquarters at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas. The most difficult positions for rookies to make a difference usually are quarterback and anywhere on the offensive line. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
24 / 29

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, NOV. 1-2 - FILE - In this May 10, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys draft pick Zach Martin tours the Cowboy's headquarters at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas. The most difficult positions for rookies to make a difference usually are quarterback and anywhere on the offensive line. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LM Otero/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys draft pick Zach Martin, center, poses for photos with team owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2014. Martin, a Notre Dame offensive tackle, will forever be known as the player the Cowboys drafted instead of Johnny Manziel. The Cowboys took Martin with the 16th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
25 / 29

Dallas Cowboys draft pick Zach Martin, center, poses for photos with team owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2014. Martin, a Notre Dame offensive tackle, will forever be known as the player the Cowboys drafted instead of Johnny Manziel. The Cowboys took Martin with the 16th pick in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/AP Images
Connecticut cornerback Byron Jones poses for a photo with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on Thursday, April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)
26 / 29

Connecticut cornerback Byron Jones poses for a photo with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on Thursday, April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/AP Images
FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Nebraska defensive lineman Randy Gregory holds a Dallas Cowboys cap on his head after being selected by Dallas in the second round of the NLF football draft in Chicago. Gregory failed a marijuana test at the NFL scouting combine in February 2015 and later publicly acknowledged his use in college. Once considered a high first-round draft pick, he wasnt selected until late in the second round by Dallas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
27 / 29

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Nebraska defensive lineman Randy Gregory holds a Dallas Cowboys cap on his head after being selected by Dallas in the second round of the NLF football draft in Chicago. Gregory failed a marijuana test at the NFL scouting combine in February 2015 and later publicly acknowledged his use in college. Once considered a high first-round draft pick, he wasnt selected until late in the second round by Dallas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Nebraska linebacker Randy Gregory greets fans after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, May 1, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)
28 / 29

Nebraska linebacker Randy Gregory greets fans after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, May 1, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/AP Images
Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent La'el Collins (in cap), his mother Loyetta Collins (left), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (second from right) and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (right) hold Collins' jersey at Cowboys headquarters in Irving, Texas on Thursday, May 7, 2015. (AP Photo/James D Smith)
29 / 29

Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent La'el Collins (in cap), his mother Loyetta Collins (left), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (second from right) and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (right) hold Collins' jersey at Cowboys headquarters in Irving, Texas on Thursday, May 7, 2015. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

James D. Smith /AP Images
Advertising