Possible Pick: If Cowboys Address DE Spot Early; Bosa Makes Most Sense

(Editor's Note: With a little more than a week before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has previewed a landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Ohio State's Joey Bosa.)

Name: Joey Bosa

Position: DE

College: Ohio State

Height/Weight:6-5 / 269

Honors: He earned some type of All-American honors in all three seasons at Ohio State, and picked up Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2015.

Key Stat: Bosa lived in opposing backfields during his three seasons, whether it was sacks or tackles for loss. He racked up 26 sacks in three years, including 13.5 as a sophomore in 2014, but also totaled 50.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage with five forced fumbles.

Where He's Projected:Once considered a possible No. 1 overall pick, Bosa has "fallen" somewhat but still figures to be a Top 10 pick Thursday night. A lot of draft analysts still have him pegged to the Cowboys at No. 4, mainly because of the team's immediate needs at the position that has been hit by potential suspensions. Bosa is good enough to step right in and start at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, therefore making him a solid pick in the first quarter of the first round.

How He Helps the Cowboys: He'd help fill a need for the Cowboys probably more than any other player in this draft. Not to say Bosa is the more talented player in this draft. But considering the fact Dallas will probably be without both DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory for the first four games, it leaves just Benson Mayowa, Ryan Russell and then versatile lineman Jack Crawford and David Irving to play the position. Bosa has power, an ability to get to the backfield and plays with a high motor that rarely stops.

Scout's Take:Normally will line up on the left side. Plays with his hands inside. Very quick with his hands. Does a nice job of controlling blockers with them. Assignment aware. Doesn't get fooled. Will play down the line. Outstanding when it comes to chasing the ball from the backside. Plays with technique to work around blockers. Not much of a hitting surface as a pass rusher. Can get narrow and get around the corner. Very good at knocking the blockers' hands down. Will struggle some with his balance. Has a feel for how to snatch blockers. Question how much power he really plays with. Can retrace his steps and get back in on play. Finds ball. Change of direction helps him. Will anchor down. Can get some push. Relentless effort. Plays with some bend. Disruptive on the move. Has played some inside as a defensive tackle.