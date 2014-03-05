Possible Pick: Martin's Flexibility Could Bolster O-Line





(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held May 8-10, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is Notre Dame offensive tackle Zack Martin).

Name:Zack Martin

Position:Offensive Tackle

College: Notre Dame

Height/Weight:6-4/308

Age:23

Honors:Martin was named a team captain his final two seasons and helped pave the way as the starting left tackle for the Irish to reach the BCS national championship game in 2012. He was named the MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl in 2013 and was on the Lombardi Award Watch List and Outland Trophy Watch List beginning all the way back in 2011.

Key stat:The Notre Dame lineman started all 52 games from 2010 to 2013, primarily as the left tackle, setting a new team record among offensive linemen. Despite his stability on the left side of the line for the Irish, some believe he still has the ability to bump inside at the next level.

Where He's Projected:Some scouts worry about Martin's length as an outside offensive lineman in the NFL, which may cause him to shift inside to guard, where he's not accustomed to playing. But Martin displayed his versatility during Senior Bowl week and is widely regarded as a first-round pick, whether that be at guard or tackle. The two-time captain was clearly well regarded by his school. His athleticism makes him intriguing, and putting up 29 bench reps should help those who questioned his strength.

How He Helps the Cowboys:While the focus heading into this draft and free agency will undoubtedly be on the other side of the line, the Cowboys could still use some help and depth on the inside of their offensive line. The upside with Martin is he has the flexibility to be used inside or outside. If the Cowboys want him to play guard, they can utilize him there until they believe he's ready to take on the best pass rushers in the game as an offensive tackle.

Scout's Take:I had not had much exposure of Zack Martin before he showed up at the Senior Bowl but by the time I had left Mobile, I knew he was a player that was going to be on my radar. At 6-4, 308 pounds, he is a square built player that when you watch him move, he is effortless. There is little wasted motion in his run blocking as he comes off the line and gets into his man. He is a flat back player that when he gets his hands inside and begins to push can get some movement. Easy on the cut off or reach blocks. Doesn't play like those traditional Notre Dame offensive linemen that are heavy footed and struggle to get into position on their blocks and finish. It was rare to see him off his feet. When he gets his hands on the defender, he can maintain his sustain. Initially quick on his pass set and adjustment, don't see him