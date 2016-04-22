Possible Pick: Memphis QB Lacked Elite Competition; But Fits Prototype

Where He's Projected: His stock has likely changed over the last few weeks with the two trades involving the No. 1 and No. 2 picks. It appears Jared Goff could be the first overall player taken and there is a debate on what Philadelphia will do at No. 2, but a quarterback could be in play. It's not likely to be Lynch, here but if the two top quarterbacks are off the board early, it will only help him if teams feel like they must trade up to land him. He could go to Cleveland at No. 8 now that the Browns have moved back. If the Cowboys decide to trade down from the fourth pick, Lynch could be in play for them.

How He Helps the Cowboys:If they take him in the first round, the Cowboys are saying Lynch is a future franchise quarterback. It's unlikely he will help this team improve immediately, because he probably won't play. He's not going to unseat a healthy Tony Romo and if he is forced into action early, Lynch will probably possess the same learning curve as most rookie quarterbacks. But overall, he would be a big, strong-arm, but mobile quarterback who should develop into an elite player in this league.