Possible Pick: Memphis QB Lacked Elite Competition; But Fits Prototype

(Editor's Note: With a little more than a week before the start of the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has previewed a landscape of possible Cowboys draft picks – from the top of the first round to the bottom of the talent pool. Today's featured player is Memphis QB Paxton Lynch.)
Name:Paxton Lynch
Position:QB
College: Memphis
Height/Weight:6-7/244
*Honors: *Lynch led the Tigers to 10 wins last season, earning first team All-AAC (American Athletic Conference) honors for a season that included a 28-4 touchdown to interception ratio.
Key Stat:In his final home game of his career, Lynch completed just nine passes in the game against SMU. However, seven went for touchdowns, to seven different receivers, in the first half alone as he helped Memphis cruise to a 63-0 victory.
Where He's Projected: His stock has likely changed over the last few weeks with the two trades involving the No. 1 and No. 2 picks. It appears Jared Goff could be the first overall player taken and there is a debate on what Philadelphia will do at No. 2, but a quarterback could be in play. It's not likely to be Lynch, here but if the two top quarterbacks are off the board early, it will only help him if teams feel like they must trade up to land him. He could go to Cleveland at No. 8 now that the Browns have moved back. If the Cowboys decide to trade down from the fourth pick, Lynch could be in play for them.
How He Helps the Cowboys:If they take him in the first round, the Cowboys are saying Lynch is a future franchise quarterback. It's unlikely he will help this team improve immediately, because he probably won't play. He's not going to unseat a healthy Tony Romo and if he is forced into action early, Lynch will probably possess the same learning curve as most rookie quarterbacks. But overall, he would be a big, strong-arm, but mobile quarterback who should develop into an elite player in this league.
Scout's Take: Athletic for size. Mobile, can avoid the rush. Has a big wind up with his throwing motion but ball comes out quick. Nice ball handler. Can hit receivers on the move. Throws the ball with some pace when called for. Can throw the ball on the line. Works it in tight windows. Can make throws on the move going to his left or right. Tends to stare at his man so he will need work on that. Offense is based on first read. Nice touch to get the receiver up the field. Can drop the ball on the receiver going away. Getting better with foot work under center. Would benefit greatly if he could sit for a couple of season but ceiling is very high. -- Bryan Broaddus