Post-Bye Drama Includes Odell's Catch, OT Wins 

With the way the NFL is always changing, it can be rather difficult to pinpoint and exact a trend to anything.

What might have happened five years ago, doesn't always relate to today's game.

That may or may not be the case with the Cowboys and their recent history coming off bye weeks. Since Jason Garrett became the full-time head coach in 2011, the Cowboys are 4-3 in the games immediately following their break.

Now that could be expected, considering that Garrett's overall record is a little above .500 at 70-57.

But a trend that must be worth noting is the type of game the Cowboys have been playing in these post-bye weeks. And if it continues next Monday when the Cowboys take on the Titans, just be prepared for some drama all the way until the end.

Aside from last year's blowout win over the 49ers, the Cowboys have managed to play every one of these games after the bye week all the way to the final minute, and even to the final seconds in some cases.