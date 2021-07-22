Practice Points: 10 Observations From First Practice

OXNARD, Calif. – For the first time in two years, the Cowboys conducted a practice in Oxnard, as the start to the 2021 training camp got underway.

The fans were in attendance, the media was back, albeit spread out all over the fields, and most importantly, the players were mixing it up on the field.

Now, without pads, it wasn't exactly the most physical practice but the energy seemed high and the players were flying around the ball, exemplifying the excitement of being back in action once again.

Here are some highlights to Thursday's practice: