Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Practice Points: 10 Observations From First Practice

Jul 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Nick EatmanRob Phillips & David Helman
Practice-Points-10-Observations-From-First-Practice-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – For the first time in two years, the Cowboys conducted a practice in Oxnard, as the start to the 2021 training camp got underway.

The fans were in attendance, the media was back, albeit spread out all over the fields, and most importantly, the players were mixing it up on the field.

Now, without pads, it wasn't exactly the most physical practice but the energy seemed high and the players were flying around the ball, exemplifying the excitement of being back in action once again.

Here are some highlights to Thursday's practice:

  • The offensive tackle spots will be widely-discussed throughout camp and the regular season. On the first day, it was a good sight to see left tackle Tyron Smith taking most of the reps. He returned from neck surgery that sidelined him for most of camp. But on the right side, La'el Collins split reps with Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe as the Cowboys plan on easing him back to action. Collins had hip surgery that kept him out all of the season.
  • Micah Parsons is picking up right where he left off during the offseason program, as Dan Quinn continues to use him in a variety of ways, including both Mike linebacker and as a standup pass rusher. The rookie linebacker had a fun sequence of reps against Ezekiel Elliott, as he continually found himself in open space against the star running back. Obviously, tackling isn't going to happen in an unpadded training camp practice. But seeing Parsons and Elliott square off against each other was a fun teaser of what's to come next week.
  • Play of the day: Prescott showed good touch on two completions to wide receiver Malik Turner, including an over-the-shoulder throw against cornerback Jourdan Lewis for about 40 yards down the left sideline. Backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert also had a nice deep throw to Noah Brown over defensive backs Deante Burton and Damontae Kazee.
  • First takeaway of camp goes to linebacker/safety Keanu Neal, who punched the ball out following a completion to wide receiver Michael Gallup.
  • Second-year linebacker Francis Bernard suffered a lower-leg injury early into the first practice. He stayed off to the side for a few reps before going into the medical tent, before then gingerly walking off the field. The Cowboys did not have an official injury to report on Bernard.
  • The 7-on-7 drills were dominated by the defense. A combination of the quarterbacks and receivers being out of sync, and the aggressive defensive backs and safeties led to a good drill for the defense.
  • Particularly in the defense, the cornerbacks made several plays on the ball. During a 10-play stretch, Trevon Diggs, Deante Burton, Nahshon Wright and Jourdan Lewis all made active plays to either break up a pass or strip the ball out of the hands of the receiver.
  • Running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrated his 26th birthday on the football field for the first practice of the camp. But it didn't go unnoticed as the fans sang him "Happy Birthday" on at least two occasions, prompting a smile and a quick wave to the crowd from Zeke.
  • Every pass caught from tight end Blake Jarwin seemed to create a louder-than-usual cheer from the crowd. Jarwin, of course, missed most of 2020 with a torn ACL. But the fact he was not on PUP to start camp and able to practice, is a great sign for his recovery. The fans seemed to agree with their support on every play he made.
  • Tarel Basham, a newly-signed free agent from the Jets, took first-team reps at right end in place of DeMarcus Lawrence, who began camp on PUP with a back injury.

Related Content

news

Zeke Elliott Explains Why He Got Vaccinated

Asked about it during his first press conference of training camp, Ezekiel Elliott's answer spoke volumes.
news

Motivated Zeke Focused On Eliminating Fumbles

After last season, Ezekiel Elliott said there were plenty of reasons to get motivated this year. Not only is he looking leaner, but he vows to hang onto the football this year.
news

Micah Parsons Welcomes Quinn's Big Expectations

There's a lot on Parsons' plate early in his first NFL training camp, and the rookie linebacker is just fine with that.
news

Cooper, Lawrence Among 6 Starting Camp On PUP

Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence and a few more Cowboys players won't be taking part in Thursday's first training camp practice.
news

McCarthy's Reaction & Approach To "Hard Knocks"

You might say the Cowboys' selection to "Hard Knocks" was a slight surprise to head coach Mike McCarthy.
news

Mick Shots: The Boys Are Back In Town

The Cowboys are back. And nothing could be finer than to be in Southern Californ-i-a for Training Camp 2021.
news

Jerry on Jimmy: It Was My Job To Keep It Together

While plenty of headlines came out of the first press conference about the current state of the team, Jerry Jones shared his regrets on his relationship with Jimmy Johnson.
news

McCarthy: Camp 'Most Important' On Road To Title

The Cowboys have a long way to go before thinking about the Super Bowl. But that's the ultimate goal, as head coach Mike McCarthy says, and everything starts at training camp.
news

Front Office Encouraged By Vaccination Status

Jones spoke at Wednesday's opening press conference about "the pipeline," referring to the multiple-week process of getting vaccinated.
news

What Cowboys Are Expecting From Dak & Zeke

While the circumstances were different, both Zeke & Dak had seasons to forget in 2020. So far, the outlook seems to be much more positive for both.
news

10 Top Storylines From Opening Press Conference

The Cowboys have officially returned to training camp in California. Check out the top storylines from the opening press conference, ranging from the vaccine to Dak's return and much more.
Advertising