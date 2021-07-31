Practice Points: Another Highlight Catch For 88

OXNARD, Calif. – The reputation seems to grow with every practice.

CeeDee Lamb is just beginning his second year in the league, but the expectation is that he's going to do something impressive every time he steps on the field. To this point in camp, he almost always delivers.

"CeeDee continues to make play after play, catch after catch that are jaw dropping," said Dak Prescott on Friday. "He looks like another 88, I guess, that wore that number."

Perhaps Lamb isn't yet on the level of Dez Bryant, who dominated these Oxnard practices on an annual basis. But he's close.