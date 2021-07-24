Practice Points: Backup WRs Shine; QB Setback?

OXNARD, Calif. – The first Saturday of training camp saw a big crowd that filled up the stands as they watched an energetic practice that followed the opening ceremonies.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the Oxnard city officials, including mayor John C. Zaragoza, who presented Jones with a mock Super Bowl trophy, prompting the owner to "practice" lifting it up as to signal the Cowboys' annual goal heading into the season.

That seemed to fire up the crowd and it fueled over into practice.

Here are some highlights that came out of Saturday's session: