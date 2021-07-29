Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Practice Points: Birthday Smash, New Injuries, More

Jul 29, 2021 at 06:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Dak Birthday Cake
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Quarterbacks aren't supposed to get hit at all, even if they're limited because of a shoulder strain.

While Thursday's practice was no exception, the only real contact Prescott faced, was to the face, in the form of a cake.

The birthday boy turned 28 on Thursday and his offensive linemen, along with Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin didn't forget.
They presented him with a cake, shipped in by UPS. But of course, just delivering the cake wouldn't be fun. The cake was smashed into his face, all in good fun.

"At least it tastes good," Dak said as he wiped off yellow frosting from his eyes and cheeks.

But that wasn't the only action of the day for Prescott, who wasn't a full participant in practice, but wasn't idle as well.

Here are some practice points from the day:

  • Prescott did not throw during Thursday's practice after being diagnoses with a shoulder strain on Wednesday. He did not take the day off, though. Prescott participated in the early portion of practice, working on footwork with the other quarterbacks and timing with the running backs. He even participated in the quarterbacks' daily accuracy contest – though the results seemed a bit skewed, since Prescott was lateraling his passes into the accuracy net from a yard away. When the throwing sessions began, he went off to work on conditioning with the athletic training staff.
  • More evidence that the pads have come on: Ezekiel Elliott lowered a shoulder on Maurice Canady during the team portion of practice, which heavily featured installations of the run game. "Just kind of see what's under the hood a little bit," Elliott said.
  • Prescott was joined in the conditioning work by rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who didn't participate in Thursday's practice. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn't list Joseph as an injury concern at his daily briefing, so it's unclear what the issue was as of yet. Michael Gallup also went through some conditioning as he works through the ankle injury he suffered in practice Tuesday. Elsewhere, Tyron Smith sat out of practice with elbow tendinitis, and Blake Jarwin took a rest day as he continues to work back from his torn ACL..
  • Better day overall for the offense after two defense-dominated practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The passing game started slow, in part because the offense focused more on run game and short yardage Thursday. But Garrett Gilbert and the first team got going in situational team drills. Gilbert followed up a 30-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson with a 20-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, the first of three TD passes. Another TD pass to Lamb was almost a Micah Parsons interception, but the ball bounced off the rookie linebacker's hands and straight to Lamb. Practice ended with a beautiful one-handed touchdown grab by second-year tight end Sean McKeon, securing a "win" for the offense in two- and four-minute drive work.
  • The "surprise" period that head coach Mike McCarthy referenced Thursday morning appeared to be a team drill with the offense backed up against its on 1-yard line. If the offense could get two first downs, it won the drill. On Gilbert's first rep, he found Ezekiel Elliott on a quick pass for a 30-yard gain. Third-year linebacker Luke Gifford had two would-be tackles to stall the second- and third-team offenses.
  • In what appeared to be the first team-period kicks of camp, Hunter Niswander was 2-of-3 from 25, 34 and 47 yards. His 47-yard attempt bounced off the left post. Niswander is filling in for Greg Zuerlein, who's starting camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (back).
  • One of the first big hits of camp, although it probably wasn't supposed to happen, came from Donovan Wilson, who has established himself as a big-time thumper. He smacked tight end Sean McKeon in an 11-on-11 team drill that kept him short of the first down. It drew some yells from the defensive teammates, but it didn't seem like McKeon appreciated the hit, especially with the coaches reiterating to "stay up" and prevent taking players the ground.
  • First-year tackle Isaac Alarcon, who is on a roster exemption as part of the NFL's International Program, had some nice moments during a blocking drill. Alarcon (6-6, 318) threw his defender to the ground on multiple plays, including nose tackle Justin Hamilton (6-2, 315). Alarcon spent last year on the practice squad but is looking forward to getting a few snaps in the preseason for the first time.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Zeke's Workload; LVE's Perspective

How Hooker views himself and his timetable for return. Can the O-line be elite again? Gilbert staying ready and McCarthy's ideal rush total.
news

Battlegrounds: Questions at Quarterback?

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Gilbert Not "Trying To Be Dak" With First Team

Although the Cowboys don't seem to be worried about Dak and his shoulder, the reps Garrett Gilbert is getting is something that creates what he calls "a fun opportunity."
news

How Dak's Injury Affects Status For Preseason

Despite the shoulder setback for Dak Prescott, which will keep him from throwing passes in the near future, the quarterback is still expected to play in the preseason.
news

Mick Shots: Always Something At Training Camp

It's always something at training camp, including Dak's shoulder, an opportunistic defense, never having enough safeties and more!
news

Dak Says Shoulder Injury Is Not "Serious Setback" 

The Cowboys dodged a bullet Wednesday after learning Dak Prescott's right shoulder injury, which ended his practice early, is not serious. But how long will he be out? 
news

Practice Points: Dak's Exit Leads To Pick Party

As expected, the defense shined again, getting a lot of interceptions from the backup QBs as they filled in for Dak Prescott.
news

Dak Leaves First Padded Practice With Arm Injury

In the first practice with pads of camp, Dak Prescott left the field early with an arm injury, although the team isn't concerned.
news

Scout's Take: Defense Moving In Right Direction

Some more practice observations as the Cowboys move through their second week of training camp.
news

Gallimore: I Know How Special I Can Be

There's a long road ahead, but it's evident through the first week of training camp that Neville Gallimore is putting in the work for a big jump in his second season.
news

What To Expect From First Padded Practice

The Cowboys have worked their way to this moment gradually over the last week, but they'll finally put pads on for the first time for their Wednesday practice.
Advertising