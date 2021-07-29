Practice Points: Birthday Smash, New Injuries, More

OXNARD, Calif. – Quarterbacks aren't supposed to get hit at all, even if they're limited because of a shoulder strain.

While Thursday's practice was no exception, the only real contact Prescott faced, was to the face, in the form of a cake.

The birthday boy turned 28 on Thursday and his offensive linemen, along with Ezekiel Elliott and Blake Jarwin didn't forget.

They presented him with a cake, shipped in by UPS. But of course, just delivering the cake wouldn't be fun. The cake was smashed into his face, all in good fun.

"At least it tastes good," Dak said as he wiped off yellow frosting from his eyes and cheeks.

But that wasn't the only action of the day for Prescott, who wasn't a full participant in practice, but wasn't idle as well.

Here are some practice points from the day: