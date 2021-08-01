Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update

OXNARD, Calif. – Just assume CeeDee Lamb is going to do something ridiculous every day, because that's the pace he's currently on. The second-year receiver had a number of nice plays during practice, but he stole the show in the final moments. The offense had driven inside the 15-yard line during team period, and Garrett Gilbert lofted a back shoulder ball toward his star wideout. To be fair to Trevon Diggs, the coverage was solid all the way down the field – Lamb just didn't care. Chalk the touchdown up as another in a series of impressive moments for Lamb.