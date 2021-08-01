Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update

OXNARD, Calif. – Just assume CeeDee Lamb is going to do something ridiculous every day, because that's the pace he's currently on. The second-year receiver had a number of nice plays during practice, but he stole the show in the final moments. The offense had driven inside the 15-yard line during team period, and Garrett Gilbert lofted a back shoulder ball toward his star wideout. To be fair to Trevon Diggs, the coverage was solid all the way down the field – Lamb just didn't care. Chalk the touchdown up as another in a series of impressive moments for Lamb.
- Nice touchdown from quarterback Cooper Rush to wide receiver Reggie Davis in the back of the end zone during a competitive team drill won by the offense (first unit to 21 points). The first-team defense got a stop to take an early 7-0 lead after a batted pass by defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on fourth down. Davis' TD tied the score.
- Cornerback Maurice Canady, one of the most productive defensive players in camp so far, intercepted Garrett Gilbert for another seven points for the defense. But Ben DiNucci and Gilbert responded with TD passes, capped off by Lamb's spectacular jump-ball catch, to win 21-14.
- Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (elbow tendinitis) continued to practice on a limited basis Sunday, so Ty Nsekhe took most of the first-team reps in his return to practice and did a nice job stopping a Randy Gregory rush during a team drill rep. Rookie offensive tackle Josh Ball did not practice.
- Linebacker (and converted safety) Keanu Neal showed off his coverage skills, intercepting Rush during seven-on-seven drills, then closing on tight end Blake Jarwin to break up a pass in the back of the end zone during team work.
- Cornerback C.J. Goodwin left practice early after suffering what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.
- Zack Martin, after missing a couple of days of practice, was back in action Sunday, getting the majority of first-team reps. The Cowboys are obviously limiting his work, especially in consecutive days of practice.
- Former Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford showed up to camp on Sunday with his family. From a distance in the VIP area, Crawford got to chat with many of his former teammates. This is his first year out of football since being drafted in the third round in 2012.