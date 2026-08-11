Practice Points: Cowboys' defense dominates Rams in joint practice

LOS ANGELES – All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys' defense entering the 2026 season and, after their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the optimism hovering over Christian Parker and his staff is feeling justified.

The "iron sharpens iron" mantra that forces Parker's group to face off daily against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and Javonte Williams, showed up in a big way when the new-look defense was tested for the first time against another team.

And the fact that team is led by Matthew Stafford, schemed by Sean McVay and contains tons of firepower both downfield and in the backfield matters that much more.

In the end, Parker's defense owned the day, led by linebacker Justin Barron, who gave Stafford and Stetson Bennett pure hell in LA.