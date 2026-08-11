Practice Points: Cowboys' defense dominates Rams in joint practice

LOS ANGELES – All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys' defense entering the 2026 season and, after their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the optimism hovering over Christian Parker and his staff is feeling justified.
The "iron sharpens iron" mantra that forces Parker's group to face off daily against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and Javonte Williams, showed up in a big way when the new-look defense was tested for the first time against another team.
And the fact that team is led by Matthew Stafford, schemed by Sean McVay and contains tons of firepower both downfield and in the backfield matters that much more.
In the end, Parker's defense owned the day, led by linebacker Justin Barron, who gave Stafford and Stetson Bennett pure hell in LA.
Here are some more takeaways from Tuesdays' joint practice:
- Just In ... Barron Cooked: One of the biggest questions entering training camp involved the LB corps, but that's getting sorted very quickly, including its depth pieces. Against the Rams, Barron grabbed not one, or two, but three interceptions — two against Stetson Bennett and one against Matthew Stafford — helping to send the message that Parker's defense will be as advertised. Look for Barron to try and stack onto this performance when he takes the field against the Seahawks on Saturday. — (Patrik Walker)
- Guyton bounces back: During one of the Cowboys offensive team periods, left tackle Tyler Guyton got shaken up and stepped out for a few plays while seemingly getting his arms looked at by Dallas' medical staff as Nate Thomas filled in. Guyton was dealing with a sore elbow earlier in training camp. A few plays later though, Guyton jumped right back in and went on to conclude the joint practice. "I thought what I saw was really, really good," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Guyton. "I want to see the tape before I speak to it, but he's been stacking a lot of really good days, and because of that, I'm proud of him. I'm not gonna shy away from it, he's one of the most talented tackles I've ever been around." – (Tommy Yarrish)
- Christian Parker Is Ready – He's never called plays or coordinated an entire defense but, against the Rams in the joint practice, no one could tell. For every presnap move Sean McVay attempted, Parker had a countermove. Stafford and Bennett were frustrated for much of the afternoon, and not just with INTs, but also with a more than five would-be sacks by the defense and several PBUs, to boot. — (Patrik Walker)
- Red hot in the redzone: In the earlier periods of practice, the Cowboys offense was looking to work more of the run game and at times seemed to struggle getting push and getting throws downfield when they would move the ball. During the later periods when the Cowboys and Rams worked in the redzone however, Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns, two of which went to CeeDee Lamb and Kavonte Turpin and Brevyn Spann-Ford catching the other two. With the second team, Sam Howell had a touchdown to UDFA TE Michael Trigg. The redzone is an area the Cowboys offense struggled in last season, but Tuesday's joint practice was a positive sign. – (Tommy Yarrish)
- "George is being George": In an up and down day for the offense, Cowboys WR George Pickens seemed to have another strong practice to go along with what's been a good camp as he heads into his second season with Dallas. Pickens' best stretch came on a back shoulder throw from Dak Prescott on the left sideline while he was working against Emmanuel Forbes, and then Pickens caught another pass in the middle of the field for what would've been a big gain. "That's what I expect from him, that's what he expects from himself." Prescott said of Pickens. – (Tommy Yarrish)