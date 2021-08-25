Practice Points: Dak Prescott Takes Team Reps

FRISCO, Texas – Turns out, Mike McCarthy undersold Dak Prescott's participation in practice.

The Cowboys' head coach told reporters Wednesday morning that Prescott would participate in seven-on-seven reps during the team's upcoming practice. That turned out to be incorrect, as Prescott bypassed seven-on-seven in favor of full team reps.

Prescott took 18 reps across four team periods during a hot and humid practice. Most notably, he threw 12 passes and looked sharp, completing 11 of those throws. His only incompletion was a bat down by Jayron Kearse, who managed to stick his long arms into Prescott's throwing window right over left tackle.

"Dak looked really good, man," said Ezekiel Elliott. "He's throwing the ball with some pop. He looks like he's progressing good."

It definitely didn't look like Prescott is a guy still limited by a strained shoulder. Among those 12 passes was a 30-yard completion to Blake Jarwin down the left sideline, outside the numbers. He also had a pretty completion to Dalton Schultz on a 20-yard crossing route, with Prescott making the throw on the run toward the left. He also had a pretty completion to Aaron Parker over the middle of the field, threading the ball between two defenders to pick up roughly 15 yards.