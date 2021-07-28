Practice Points: Dak's Exit Leads To Pick Party

OXNARD, Calif. – Whether it's precautionary or not, and the Cowboys were adamant that Dak Prescott leaving the field early on Wednesday with an arm injury is just that, it's still not a great site for Cowboys fans in attendance to the first padded practice of camp.

Prescott apparently sustained some soreness in his throwing arm in the middle of practice, eventually forcing him to the locker room.

The Cowboys don't seem to be concerned with Prescott's latest setback, but the guys behind him didn't exactly follow through with a glowing performance.

Garrett Gilbert took the first-team reps and while he made a handful of plays with the starters, there were some interceptions by all three backups.