Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Practice Points: Defense Enters "Airplane Mode"

Jul 27, 2021 at 04:54 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Practice-Points--Defense-Enters-“Airplane-Mode”-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – For the most part, the last practice before padded work looked like a win for the Cowboys defense.

All three levels of defense made impactful plays against the offense Tuesday, including a handful of interceptions from the secondary.

"We're going to fly around. No fly zone. We're going to call it 'airplane mode,'" rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph said.

On to the highlights from Tuesday's no-pads session:

  • He hasn't been here long, but Tuesday looked like Damontae Kazee's best day in a Cowboys uniform. Working predominantly as a starting safety, he was active all over the field during the defense's strong day. The highlight might have been the best play of the entire day, as he perfectly read and broke on a pass from Dak Prescott over the middle of the field. Prescott was looking for Malik Turner on a slant, only for Kazee to step in front of the pass and take it the other way for a touchdown. It was the type of playmaking the Cowboys are hoping to see plenty more of from the veteran.
  • Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Maurice Canady also recorded interceptions against Prescott in situational team drills. Diggs' pick was in tight quarters in the end zone as Prescott looked for wide receiver Noah Brown against the sideline. Canady made a diving interception on a crossing route intended for wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.
  • Adding size and length was a clear emphasis with the Cowboys' offseason moves on the defensive line, and that was on display Tuesday. Rookie Quinton Bohanna and veteran Brent Urban batted down multiple passes at the line of scrimmage. Bohanna, listed at 330 pounds, also showed good quickness getting off the snap and in pursuit of tackles. Fourth-year defensive end Dorance Armstrong added a couple of would-be sacks, taking advantage of extra reps while star passer DeMarcus Lawrence starts camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
  • Practice took a scary turn during red zone work when Prescott looked for Michael Gallup down the near sideline. Gallup and Trevon Diggs fought each other all the way down the field, with Diggs eventually breaking the pass up in the back corner of the end zone. The problem showed up when Gallup ran out of real estate and charged full speed toward the safety fence that circles the field. With nowhere else to go, Gallup somersaulted over the fence and into the restraining area where reporters watch practice. Gallup wound up being OK and returned to practice, but it provided a bit of a scare.
  • Safety Malik Hooker, who signed his contract early Tuesday morning after clearing all COVID-19 protocols, was at practice later in the morning. He stood with his new teammates in the secondary all through practice and afterwards when they caught passes from the JUGS machine. Hooker is wearing No. 28, the highest-profile safety to wear the number since Darren Woodson, a Ring of Honor member and the team's all-time leading tackler.
  • At the end of the two-minute drill, Blake Jarwin scored a touchdown over the middle, prompting a big celebration from his offensive teammates, who understand fully how tough the journey back has been since the ACL injury. But not to be outdone, on the next play as the No. 2 offense took over the red-zone drills, Jarwin's backup Dalton Schultz made a similar play, scoring a touchdown over the middle as well.
  • Zack Martin was at practice Tuesday and participated in the early work, but he once again sat out of team drills, giving Brandon Knight an opportunity to work at right guard. Martin spoke to reporters after practice and said it's all part of his plan with the training staff to limit the stress on his body heading into the season. Jourdan Lewis also sat out of practice after doing some rehab work at the start of the day. It's not currently clear what that issue is.
  • Backup quarterback Cooper Rush returned to practice after dealing with back spasms the previous two days but did not appear to take any team drill reps. Prescott, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci handled most of the work.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Sign Malik Hooker; OT Moved To IR

Malik Hooker is officially a Cowboy. The club signed the veteran safety in time for Tuesday's practice, adding experience and competition at the position.
news

Diggs Determined To Raise Interception Total

Trevon Diggs dove into film study this offseason, tracking the number of plays he didn't make. In Year 2, the talented cornerback wants to capitalize on every chance he gets.
news

Scout's Take: Tapping Into Versatility Of These LBs

Here are some key talking points that came up from practice, including the emphasis on getting the ball out.
news

Battlegrounds: Backup WRs Starting To Emerge

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Cowboys Sign Former Jets Cornerback

The Cowboys signed free agent cornerback Kyron Brown to the 90-man training camp roster on Sunday.
news

With "Best Practice," Dak Among Jerry's Standouts

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott had his best practice since he's been with the team. But he mentioned a few other players that have caught his eye.
news

Jerry Jones Updates Health Of Cooper, Lawrence

The Cowboys might be waiting on a pair of their star players until the team gets back to Texas.
news

Connor Williams Getting Work As No. 2 Center

There have been plenty of questions about where the Cowboys might find depth at the center position. They seem to have found an answer by cross-training Connor Williams.
news

Practice Points: Another Big Day For Veteran TE

Score another solid practice for the offense, as several wide receivers had great days, but none bigger than a veteran tight end. That's one of 10 practice points Sunday from Oxnard.
news

How Is CeeDee Seeing Better, Playing Faster?

It's not just playing outside as well as in the slot. CeeDee Lamb says he's seeing the Cowboys' offense more clearly as he heads into his second season.
news

Jaylon Smith: Jordan, LeBron Were Criticized, Too 

Criticism comes with the territory especially when a team struggles on one side of the ball. Jaylon Smith reminded the media that even great spots aren't above being criticized. 
Advertising