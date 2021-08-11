Practice Points: Defense Shines in Final Day in Pads

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys completed their final padded practice of training camp on Wednesday. The team will have a light walk-through on Thursday before departing for Arizona.

But for the final time, in front of an energetic crowd, the Cowboys had another productive practice that showed some balanced competition between the offense and defense.

The final play of the day was made by the defense when linebacker Keanu Neal stepped in front of a pass in the two-minute drill to end the rep, the day, and the overall practice with pads.

Here are some other notes of interest from Wednesday: