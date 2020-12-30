#DALvsNYG

Practice Pool Report: Injury Status Of Safeties

Dec 30, 2020 at 01:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys practiced Wednesday in shells inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The following is from the open portion of practice:

Active roster players not on the field: LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), S Darian Thompson (concussion protocol), CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Donovan Wilson.

S Xavier Woods (ribs) was participating in individual drills.

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) did resistance training with the athletic training staff off to the side.

G Zack Martin (Reserve/Injured; calf) and DB Steven Parker (Reserve/Injured; ankle) have been designated for return. Parker was practicing; Martin was not.

D-Law: It Doesn't Matter Who's In Front Of Us

It's a criticism that's been following the Cowboys' defense in recent weeks, and DeMarcus Lawrence isn't trying to hear it.
5 Bucks: This Offensive Line Has Figured It Out

This week's points of emphasis include the O-line, Andy Dalton's investment and the win-or-go-home mentality.
Jaylon Describes How Cowboys Found Their Identity

LB Jaylon Smith said the Cowboys have found their identity, which has led to this three-game winning streak.
Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Giants

Both the Cowboys and Giants have a shot to win the NFC East. That's the biggest storyline for each team, but here are some more as we prepare for Sunday's game.
After Long Wait, Reggie Robinson Finding Reps 

While the rest of his draft class has made plays all year, Reggie Robinson finally got into the act last week and is trying to finish his rookie season on a high note.
Pro Football Writers Give Zeke Annual Media Award 

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott earned the team's 2020 Good Guy Award as voted on by the local chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America.
Jerry Jones: Zack Martin Unlikely For Week 17

Sunday might be too soon to see the return of Zack Martin, to hear it from Jerry Jones.

