Practice Pool Report: Injury Status Of Safeties

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys practiced Wednesday in shells inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The following is from the open portion of practice:
Active roster players not on the field: LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), S Darian Thompson (concussion protocol), CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Donovan Wilson.
S Xavier Woods (ribs) was participating in individual drills.
RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) did resistance training with the athletic training staff off to the side.
G Zack Martin (Reserve/Injured; calf) and DB Steven Parker (Reserve/Injured; ankle) have been designated for return. Parker was practicing; Martin was not.