Practice Pool Report: Preparing For Cold Temps

FRISCO, Texas – With heavy rain in the local forecast, the Cowboys practiced Thursday in shells inside Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
The following is from the open portion of practice:
The roll-up doors in the north end zone were raised to make it colder in Ford Center, presumably to mimic the temperature the team will encounter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Active roster players not on the field: LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), S Darian Thompson (concussion protocol), CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Donovan Wilson (illness).
S Xavier Woods (ribs) was participating in individual drills.
RB Ezekiel Elliott and G Zack Martin (Reserve/Injured; calf) did resistance training with the athletic training staff off to the side.
The Cowboys signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills to the practice squad.