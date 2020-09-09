Practice Report: Progress For The Secondary

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys' defensive secondary appears to be making progress on the injury front as Sunday's season opener at the LA Rams draws closer.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipated safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie would practice some Wednesday, and indeed, both players were on the field during the portion open to the media.
Woods and Awuzie were sidelined or limited the last part of training camp with an apparent groin and knee injury, respectively. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. An official injury report will be announced later Wednesday.
"They've had a good weekend of rehab," McCarthy said. "I know strength and conditioning (staff) and the trainers feel good, so we'll watch their workload today and obviously evaluate them again in the morning."
Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had a lighter practice workload late in camp, was on the field for Wednesday's practice and did some early work with the athletic training staff.