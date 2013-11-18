Practice Report: Wilcox Returns; LB Added To P. Squad





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys' roster is looking healthier in anticipation of this weekend's trip to New York, if their Monday practice is any indication.

The Cowboys returned to work for the first time following their bye week on Monday morning, and several previously injured players joined the routine.

J.J. Wilcox, Miles Austin and Jason Hatcher – all starters who missed games prior to the week off – were back in action. Rookie linebacker DeVonte Holloman was also at work after returning during last week's Wednesday practice. [embedded_ad]

The Cowboys are undoubtedly hoping Holloman can help offset the loss of Sean Lee and Justin Durant, who are still battling hamstring injuries. To that end, the team added another linebacker, Taylor Reed, to its practice squad on Monday. Reed, an SMU product, went to training camp with the Cowboys, but he was cut at the end of the preseason.

Reed will take the place of defensive end Hall Davis, who was released to make room for the move.