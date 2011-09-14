Practice Resumes; Newman Not Included

Sep 14, 2011 at 05:35 AM

The Cowboys moved their practice from Valley Ranch to indoors at Cowboys Stadium, trying to avoid possible rain and intense heat conditions.

Missing from practice were the top three cornerbacks, including Terence Newman, who was not even on a side field working with the strength and conditioning staff. Mike Jenkins was also held out with a multiple injuries and Orlando Scandrick has a high-ankle sprain and will miss this week in San Francisco, if not one or two more games as well.

The Cowboys did sign veteran Frank Walker, who was on the field wearing No. 25.

Tight end Martellus Bennett was back to practice, something that was expected when he said Monday he would practice on Wednesday, and the team releasing Martin Rucker on Tuesday. Bennett has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain on Aug. 27 in Minnesota.

As for wide receiver Dez Bryant, who suffered a quad injury in the opener against the Jets, he started practice off by riding a stationary bike in the tunnel. He was expected to practice, even in a limited role.

