Practice Status Of Randy Gregory & Zack Martin

Guard Zack Martin (calf) had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, but McCarthy indicated the issue isn't serious.

"He's fine," McCarthy said. "As you could imagine, it was more us being cautious and holding him back. He'll do some work today. Just being smart."

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was not practicing during the portion open to the media Thursday, according to reports. Lawrence practiced Wednesday and was not on the injury report.