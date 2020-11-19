Practice Status Of Randy Gregory & Zack Martin

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Mike McCarthy said he does not anticipate Randy Gregory practicing Thursday after the Cowboys defensive end sat out Wednesday with an illness.
McCarthy said Gregory's illness is not related to COVID-19.
Gregory has boosted the pass rush since returning to game action from NFL suspension in late October. He has seven tackles (one for loss) and three quarterback pressures in three games this season.
Guard Zack Martin (calf) had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, but McCarthy indicated the issue isn't serious.
"He's fine," McCarthy said. "As you could imagine, it was more us being cautious and holding him back. He'll do some work today. Just being smart."
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was not practicing during the portion open to the media Thursday, according to reports. Lawrence practiced Wednesday and was not on the injury report.
The Cowboys (2-7) are about to start a stretch of three games in 13 days, beginning Sunday at Minnesota. They face Washington at home on Thanksgiving next Thursday and play at Baltimore a week later on Dec. 3.