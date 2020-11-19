#DALvsMIN

Practice Status Of Randy Gregory & Zack Martin

Nov 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Practice-Status-Of-Randy-Gregory-and-Zack-Martin-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Mike McCarthy said he does not anticipate Randy Gregory practicing Thursday after the Cowboys defensive end sat out Wednesday with an illness.

McCarthy said Gregory's illness is not related to COVID-19.

Gregory has boosted the pass rush since returning to game action from NFL suspension in late October. He has seven tackles (one for loss) and three quarterback pressures in three games this season.

Guard Zack Martin (calf) had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, but McCarthy indicated the issue isn't serious.

"He's fine," McCarthy said. "As you could imagine, it was more us being cautious and holding him back. He'll do some work today. Just being smart."

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was not practicing during the portion open to the media Thursday, according to reports. Lawrence practiced Wednesday and was not on the injury report.

The Cowboys (2-7) are about to start a stretch of three games in 13 days, beginning Sunday at Minnesota. They face Washington at home on Thanksgiving next Thursday and play at Baltimore a week later on Dec. 3.

Related Content

news

Zeke Details "Across-The-Hall" Coaching Shuffle

One of the new coaching aspects that Mike McCarthy has introduced this year is a crossover session that gives players an opposing viewpoint. Ezekiel Elliott detailed the "across the hall" method.
news

Writer's Blocks: Finding A New Scapegoat

The analogy I keep using is that I feel like I'm on a treadmill circuit – which is a bit of a problem for me, to put it lightly.
news

Mick Shots: Thanks Goodness For The NFC East

Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys' good fortune of being in the NFC East. Plus, the team's "Dak-Out" on offense, Zimm's answer and Knight's return.
news

Practice Report: Crawford Back; Diggs To IR; More

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and quarterback Andy Dalton have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the Cowboys get back to work Wednesday.
news

McCarthy Explains Bubble Plan For Cowboys' Staff

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that the Cowboys' staff is creating a mini-bubble of sorts as the team continues through the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

5 Bucks: Winning The Division; No Superhero at QB?

Football analyst Bucky Brooks details five main points for the Cowboys, including why Andy Dalton doesn't need to be a superhero, but his teammates do.
news

Jones: Cowboys Stepping Up COVID Protocols

In addition to adhering to the league's COVID-19 prevention protocols, Jones said the Cowboys are "stepping it up" regarding its own precautionary measures moving forward.
news

Reviewing The First Half Struggles On Defense

Asked to review the storylines from the first half of the season, Jerry Jones touched on several of the breakdowns that contributed to the Cowboys' poor start to the year.
news

Dalton Clears Both Protocols; Returns To Practice 

The Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday after the bye weekend, and that included Andy Dalton, who cleared a couple of protocols.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Vikings

The Cowboys have lost four straight but are coming off a bye. The Vikings got a big win Monday night but will be on a short week. Here are more storylines for this game.

Advertising