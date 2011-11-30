Practice Update: Austin Still Nursing Hamstring

The Cowboys were back on the field Wednesday after the players' day off Tuesday in preparation for the Cardinals Sunday in Arizona.

Here's a few things of interest stemming from the team's full-padded practice:

· WR Miles Austin missed another practice Wednesday and although team owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show earlier in the day that he is hopeful Austin can play this week in Arizona, the wide receiver hasn't practiced since the Nov. 6 hamstring injury.

· FB Shaun Chapas worked with the first-team offense and was on the special teams units, making his NFL debut likely for Sunday in Arizona. Chapas was signed from the practice squad Wednesday morning.

· WR Dez Bryant handled most of the punts during practice. It appears he will be the team's primary punt returner once again after the club waived Akwasi Owusu-Ansah.

· CB Mike Jenkins practiced again and should be ready to play and start Sunday against the Cardinals and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

· RB Phillip Tanner missed practice with a leg injury. The severity of his injury is unknown but it's likely the reason the Cowboys added free-agent RB Chauncey Washington to the practice squad.

· FS Gerald Sensabaugh was at practice despite a right foot injury that has bothered him the last two weeks.

· QB Jon Kitna (back), FB Tony Fiammetta (illness) and DT Josh Brent (knee) all missed practice as expected.