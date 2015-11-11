Practice Update: Defensive Starters Missing; Backup RBs Sitting Out & More

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys had a host of players miss Wednesday's practice at Valley Ranch, including four starters on defense.

Linebackers Sean Lee and Anthony Hitchens both were not in attendance and owner Jerry Jones has already said Lee seems doubtful to play this week because of a concussion he sustained last Sunday. Hitchens is dealing with an ankle injury but has a shot to play this week against Tampa Bay.

Other defensive starters not on the field include defensive tackle Nick Hayden, who has two ankle injuries.

Safety Barry Church has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain although it hasn't kept him out of games. He missed the first part of practice but came onto the field later to work off to the side with the training staff.