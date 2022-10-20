#DETvsDAL

Prescott: "I'm A Full-Go" For Lions' Game

Oct 20, 2022 at 03:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott's return is all but imminent.

After being officially medically cleared and being a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, the Cowboys' franchise quarterback said he is playing this Sunday against the Lions.

Or at least he thinks he is.

"I am," Prescott said when asked if he was playing Sunday. But with a wry smile followed up with "I think I am, anyways."

All signs point to him returning to the field, nevertheless. After five weeks away from live action following the broken thumb in Week 1 against the Buccaneers and subsequent surgery he underwent on Sept. 12. Prescott maintained that he is healthy but will still look to try and take care of the thumb moving forward.

"I'm still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn't flare up or something unexpected happens," he said. "I'm not just going to act like I didn't have a broken bone a few weeks ago.

"But for the most part, I'm healthy, it feels good. [I can] grab the ball. Ball is comfortable in my hand. My grip is great. And yeah honestly, putting it behind me and just focusing on this game plan and doing the best I can."

Even when it comes to the potential use of a brace or splint to use on the thumb during the game, Prescott said the only thing that he might use would be tape just for comfort more than for any type of protection.

This of course has not been the first time that Prescott has missed extended time before. In 2020 he missed the majority of the season with an ankle injury before missing just one start last season against Minnesota where Cooper Rush filled in.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that the final hurdle for Prescott would be the mental aspect and timing of his return, but in his mind Prescott has more than moved passed any mental hurdle.

