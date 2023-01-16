Big Facts: The Legion of Doomsday?

Playoff time is finally here. After a second-straight 12-5 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves once again in the postseason with a matchup on Wild Card weekend. This time around, they'll have to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) and their seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. The Cowboys will attempt to win their first road playoff game in over 20 seasons when facing the NFC South champions at Raymond James Stadium. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT playoff matchup on ESPN.