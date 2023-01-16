Big Facts

Presented by

Big Facts: The Legion of Doomsday?

Jan 16, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Big-Facts--The-Legion-of-Doomsday-hero

Playoff time is finally here. After a second-straight 12-5 regular season, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves once again in the postseason with a matchup on Wild Card weekend. This time around, they'll have to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) and their seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. The Cowboys will attempt to win their first road playoff game in over 20 seasons when facing the NFC South champions at Raymond James Stadium. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT playoff matchup on ESPN.

Big Facts: The Legion of Doomsday?

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT playoff matchup on ESPN.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Dak's Dual Threat In each of his last three playoff appearances, Dak Prescott has tallied both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. The only other NFL quarterbacks to achieve the feat in three straight games are Patrick Mahomes (2020-21) and Steve Young (1994-95).
1 / 10

Dak's Dual Threat

In each of his last three playoff appearances, Dak Prescott has tallied both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. The only other NFL quarterbacks to achieve the feat in three straight games are Patrick Mahomes (2020-21) and Steve Young (1994-95).

Legion of Doomsday Dallas finished the regular season with 33 takeaways defensively, the most in the NFL. It marks the second-straight season that the Cowboys defense has led the league in turnovers forced after doing so last season with 34. They're the first team to lead the NFL in takeaways for two-straight seasons since the "Steel Curtain" defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers did it from 1972-74.
2 / 10

Legion of Doomsday

Dallas finished the regular season with 33 takeaways defensively, the most in the NFL. It marks the second-straight season that the Cowboys defense has led the league in turnovers forced after doing so last season with 34. They're the first team to lead the NFL in takeaways for two-straight seasons since the "Steel Curtain" defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers did it from 1972-74.

That's a Lot of Wins Monday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas will showcase quarterbacks that own 36 of the 37 wins in the NFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, 35 of those 36 victories belong to Tom Brady, while Dak Prescott has just one. Kirk Cousins is the only other quarterback in the NFC with a playoff win.
3 / 10

That's a Lot of Wins

Monday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas will showcase quarterbacks that own 36 of the 37 wins in the NFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, 35 of those 36 victories belong to Tom Brady, while Dak Prescott has just one. Kirk Cousins is the only other quarterback in the NFC with a playoff win.

Strength vs. Strength At the mid-point of the 2022 season, Dallas was best in the league in sacks per pass attempt. They slipped to fifth on the list before the end of the campaign, but still managed to finish a sack on 4.86% of dropbacks. This week, they'll face a Tampa Bay offensive front that allowed the smallest percentage of sacks per pass attempt (3.1%).
4 / 10

Strength vs. Strength

At the mid-point of the 2022 season, Dallas was best in the league in sacks per pass attempt. They slipped to fifth on the list before the end of the campaign, but still managed to finish a sack on 4.86% of dropbacks. This week, they'll face a Tampa Bay offensive front that allowed the smallest percentage of sacks per pass attempt (3.1%).

The Hilton Experience Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is the most experienced player on the Cowboys roster when it comes to playoff starts, with eight. Those that are next on the list are Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, and Xavier Rhodes all with six. Just for reference, Tom Brady has 47 career playoff starts while the entire Cowboys active roster has 57.
5 / 10

The Hilton Experience

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is the most experienced player on the Cowboys roster when it comes to playoff starts, with eight. Those that are next on the list are Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, and Xavier Rhodes all with six. Just for reference, Tom Brady has 47 career playoff starts while the entire Cowboys active roster has 57.

Shooting Stars Dallas will play in their 65th franchise playoff game on Monday, the most by any organization. They have tallied 35 wins previously, a mark that has them fourth in NFL history behind only the Patriots (37), Steelers (36), and Packers (36). It's also their first back-to-back appearance in the postseason since 2006-07.
6 / 10

Shooting Stars

Dallas will play in their 65th franchise playoff game on Monday, the most by any organization. They have tallied 35 wins previously, a mark that has them fourth in NFL history behind only the Patriots (37), Steelers (36), and Packers (36). It's also their first back-to-back appearance in the postseason since 2006-07.

Something Has to Give While the headline stat this week has been Tom Brady's perfect 7-0 record against the Cowboys, Dallas is an undefeated 2-0 all-time against the Buccaneers in the playoffs. Oddly enough, the two teams met in back-to-back postseasons in 1982 and 1983 but have not met in the playoffs since.
7 / 10

Something Has to Give

While the headline stat this week has been Tom Brady's perfect 7-0 record against the Cowboys, Dallas is an undefeated 2-0 all-time against the Buccaneers in the playoffs. Oddly enough, the two teams met in back-to-back postseasons in 1982 and 1983 but have not met in the playoffs since.

Brady's Continued Production Tom Brady finished third in the NFL for passing yards this season with 4,610 yards. Since he arrived in Tampa Bay, he only trails Patrick Mahomes in most passing yards through the last three seasons (14,643). He also passed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most seasons with 25-or-more touchdown throws with 17.
8 / 10

Brady's Continued Production

Tom Brady finished third in the NFL for passing yards this season with 4,610 yards. Since he arrived in Tampa Bay, he only trails Patrick Mahomes in most passing yards through the last three seasons (14,643). He also passed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most seasons with 25-or-more touchdown throws with 17.

Secondary Thoughts Through two career games against the Buccaneers, cornerback Trevon Diggs has allowed just four receptions on 11 targets with three breakups and an interception. Most of his snaps came against Mike Evans, who was held to 24 yards and 71 yards over their two matchups.
9 / 10

Secondary Thoughts

Through two career games against the Buccaneers, cornerback Trevon Diggs has allowed just four receptions on 11 targets with three breakups and an interception. Most of his snaps came against Mike Evans, who was held to 24 yards and 71 yards over their two matchups.

Coaching Connections Dallas and Tampa Bay have gotten to know each other well over the last two seasons, but even more so when you look at the coaching resumes on display. Dan Quinn coached Tampa Bay's Julio Jones, Russell Gage Jr., and Keanu Neal during his time with the Falcons. Tampa's linebackers coach Bob Sanders was Mike McCarthy's defensive coordinator in Green Bay. And Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris was drafted in the sixth round by the Buccaneers in 1997.
10 / 10

Coaching Connections

Dallas and Tampa Bay have gotten to know each other well over the last two seasons, but even more so when you look at the coaching resumes on display. Dan Quinn coached Tampa Bay's Julio Jones, Russell Gage Jr., and Keanu Neal during his time with the Falcons. Tampa's linebackers coach Bob Sanders was Mike McCarthy's defensive coordinator in Green Bay. And Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris was drafted in the sixth round by the Buccaneers in 1997.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big Facts: CeeDee Lamb's Historic Consistency

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: No Surprises for Pro Bowl Pollard

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Saturday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: Zeke's Historic Streak & 16 Years Apart

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: Sack Party & State Title Game

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: Dak & Zeke Looking To Get INDY End Zone

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 7:20pm CT kickoff on NBC.

news

Big Facts: Success Against the Skol

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on CBS.

news

Big Facts: Zeke and Pollard Completely Balanced

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: Dominating Ground Games

Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

news

Big Facts: Dak's Detroit Domination; Turpin 2.0

Here are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on CBS.

news

Big Facts: Rush-Hurts Joining Manning-Young?

These are the 12 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's massive 7:20 CT showdown on NBC.

news

Big Facts: Filling The Kupp, MVParsons & More

These are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

Advertising