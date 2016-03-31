Pro Day Tour: Doctson Solidifies Draft Stock; TCU's Unheralded RB Aaron Green

He wanted to see a little more contact through the catch, so he took me aside and we went to the back end zone for back shoulder fades and high-pointing the ball," Doctson said of Dooley.

The drills caught the eyes of all 32 NFL teams in the building, not to mention TCU alums like Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton – who could use a new receiver after the departure of Marvin Jones in free agency.

"We've obviously got spots open for a receiver, so we'll see what happens," Dalton said.

Doctson still has roughly a month to wait before any NFL club can select him, but his Pro Day only solidified his status as one of the top receivers in this class. It remains to be seen where exactly he'll ply his trade next, but it doesn't look likely to be a lengthy wait to find out.

"He's definitely a first-round pick," said Trevone Boykin, Doctson's college quarterback. "The film, his work ethic – all around he's a great guy and a great player. There's nothing really bad you can say about him."

Finding A Fit

Speaking of Boykin, the TCU quarterback had the unusual distinction of working out at multiple different positions. Boykin was an all-conference quarterback and a Heisman contender for the Horned Frogs, but there's no shortage of doubt about whether his game translates to the NFL.

To that end, Boykin made it clear that he just wants a chance to play – anywhere.

"It's all up in the air right now, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make it to the next level," he said Thursday.

Boykin was 35-of-38 during a throwing workout with his TCU teammates, and he seemed to focus on deep and intermediate passes – no doubt as a response to concerns about his accuracy. When that was finished, he spent time running routes for NFL coaches.

"I'm pretty sure there's some stuff that people wanted to see. I put it all out there just to let them know that I'm all about playing football," he said.

The 22-year-old is also tasked with easing concerns about his arrest in December 2015. Two days before TCU's bowl game, he was arrested for his part in a bar fight in San Antonio, Texas. It's a situation Boykin said he has explained in detail to inquisitive NFL teams.

"I pretty much explained them the full story," he said. "I learned so much from it. I was truly remorseful about the whole situation and how it went down, and I was so happy for the team that they won. But I was so sad to the point that I wasn't out there to celebrate with those guys."

Boykin said he will work out on April 8 at Dallas Day, which is the Cowboys' annual workout for local prospects. Whether the Cowboys prefer him at quarterback or receiver – or both – remains to be seen.

"I'm hoping I get a chance to quarterback," Boykin said. "Today was just another stepping stone for me to go out there and prove I can actually do it."

Other Notable Names: RB Aaron Green, WR Kolby Listenbee, S Derrick Kindred

Possible Cowboys Fits:

Josh Doctson:The 6-2 receiver is arguably the top wide out in the draft, depending on who you talk to. He has impressive speed for a guy his size, not to mention impeccable hands, which make him an enticing option for the Cowboys. With Terrance Williams entering a contract year, Dallas may want to address the future of the position – though he may be long gone by the time the Cowboys pick at No. 34.