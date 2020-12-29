#DALvsNYG

Pro Football Writers Give Zeke Annual Media Award 

Dec 29, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott earned the team's 2020 Good Guy Award as voted on by the local chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). The award honors a player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the team's beat writers.

Elliott was lauded for his consistent cooperation with the media, no matter how he played or whether the Cowboys won.

"Zeke was a consistent with the media as he was on the field in 2020," Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said. "Despite obvious challenges due to the pandemic, some personal disappointments and the team's rollercoaster season, he showed up time and time again - after every game and during the week - answering questions virtually with a positive attitude. He was the first player to make himself available after each game. For those reasons, Elliott was named the 2020 Good Guy award winner by the Dallas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America."

Quarterback Dak Prescott won the award in 2019, and wide receiver Roy Williams won the first Good Guy Award in 2009.

Dallas Cowboys Good Guy Award winners:

  • 2009 – Roy Williams
  • 2010 – Jon Kitna
  • 2011 – Marcus Spears
  • 2012 – Jason Witten
  • 2013 – Dez Bryant
  • 2014 – Jeremy Mincey
  • 2015 – Jeremy Mincey
  • 2016 – Brandon Carr
  • 2017 – Dak Prescott
  • 2018 – Tyrone Crawford
  • 2019 – Dak Prescott
  • 2020 – Ezekiel Elliott

