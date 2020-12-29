Pro Football Writers Give Zeke Annual Media Award 

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott earned the team's 2020 Good Guy Award as voted on by the local chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). The award honors a player for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the team's beat writers.

"Zeke was a consistent with the media as he was on the field in 2020," Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said. "Despite obvious challenges due to the pandemic, some personal disappointments and the team's rollercoaster season, he showed up time and time again - after every game and during the week - answering questions virtually with a positive attitude. He was the first player to make himself available after each game. For those reasons, Elliott was named the 2020 Good Guy award winner by the Dallas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America."