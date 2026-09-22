Rank'em: All 39 players to catch a TD from Dak 

Dak Prescott now owns just about every passing records in Cowboys history, thanks to his record-setting game on Sunday against Washington. Dak threw four touchdowns to surpass Tony Romo (248) as the franchise's all-time leader in passing touchdowns.
So we thought we'd take a closer look at Dak's 249 passing touchdowns, which began during his rookie year in 2016.
Who's caught the most? That is rather obvious as CeeDee Lamb, by far, has caught the most passing scores from Dak, including the record-breaker on Sunday. But what about after? We've listed all 39 players that have had the privilege of catching a score from Dak.