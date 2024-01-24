Ranking 3 Cowboys needs before All-Star games

There is still so many boxes that need to be checked between now and the 2024 NFL draft weekend in April. But one of the early milestones in the process takes place this weekend and next, as the Cowboys attend the upcoming prospect showcases.

The annual Senior Bowl will once again take place in Mobile, Ala. Practices throughout the week will occur from Jan. 29, leading to the Feb. 3 game. Also that week, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been moved to Frisco. The game will be played Thursday, Feb. 1 at Ford Center.

Before things really get underway, here are the top three needs for the Dallas Cowboys entering the spring schedule.

No. 3 – Offensive Line - At this point in the process, there are two free agents on the offensive line with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz both set to hit the open market in free agency. With question marks surrounding both of their futures, it's safe to say Dallas should prepare for some turnover. That means looking into a deep draft class of centers and offensive tackles for a re-vamp up front.

No. 2 – Defensive Tackle - Just like offensive line, there are questions around the lone run-stuffing defensive tackle that Dallas has employed the last two seasons, Johnathan Hankins. While Hankins has made it clear that he'd like to stay in Dallas, it would also be smart to build with him too. Hankins could return to a much bigger defensive front as Dallas explores young defensive tackles like Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy II (Texas), and T'Vondre Sweat (Texas).

No. 1 – Linebacker - There was only one true linebacker on the final active roster at the end of the season. Damone Clark and Markquese Bell both tried their best to fill a massive void left by losing Leighton Vander Esch midway through the season but were both playing out of position, and it showed. It's time for Dallas to invest in the linebacker position again this offseason, and they'll have some legitimate opportunity to do so in a deep class at the position.

