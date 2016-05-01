Relieved To Finally Get Cowboys' Call, CB Brown Eager To Prove Himself

In stressful situations, sometimes the best thing to do is to take a drive.

That's exactly what the Cowboys' newest cornerback was doing when he received the call from Jerry Jones.

When the Cowboys passed on cornerbacks through the first five rounds of the draft, Purdue's Anthony Brown had an idea that he might be coming to Dallas. But after falling to the sixth round he stopped watching the live broadcast on television.

"Coach Joe Baker gave me a couple calls before the draft and said they liked what they saw in me, so I was waiting on them to pull the trigger," Brown said. "I was watching all the picks today, and my girl had to go to the airport so I just said I would take her to take my mind off it for a while."

Brown's girlfriend, Treyvia, needed a ride to the airport for her flight from Tampa to Texas, where she's stationed in Fort Hood, which is ironically, just a couple of hours south of Dallas. Brown, a Florida-native, played four seasons for the Boilermakers and grew up following the Cowboys through his mother, who has always been a fan.

"I had a feeling the call was going to be Dallas because I saw the whole draft and I knew they needed a corner," Brown said. "I look at it as me coming in and playing my role, getting knowledge from the older guys. I'm looking forward to learning from all of them. And I'm excited to try to go one-on-one with Dez Bryant."