Road Trippin' 2016: Mickey Begins Trek To Training Camp On Annual Bus Tour

Just us.

This year we have eight stops planned along the 1,900-mile trip, adding two additional stops and one more night to our journey through Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. Some say we've lost our minds, foregoing the three-hour team charter flight a week from Thursday into California just to traipse across America.

But you know what? We get to see this great country of ours, and only Emory has to drive. We get to meet all sorts of people. Most of all, we get to see Cowboys fans, young and old, and like last year, very aged, Earnestine, the 90-year-old lifetime Cowboys fan who came out to meet us in the scorching sun of Abilene, Texas. Why there will be those fans tatted-up with the Cowboys Star or a Cowboys replica helmet burned into their skin.

Now we're Talkin' real Cowboys fans. Amazing, they are out there, all over the place, from Wayout West Texas to Wilshire Boulevard in LA. From El Paso, where thousands of Cowboys fans greeted us last year, to those running down the streets in Oxnard hailing our arrival. Just never know who or what you are going to see.

Always amazing, always humbling, but always qualifying the true meaning of America's Team – still.

Now this year will be the real test of the Cowboys fans on our stops – Abilene, Lubbock, Midland, El Paso, Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas and West Hollywood, all of these cities before once again pulling into the Residence Inn and River Ridge Sports Complex in Oxnard, where the Los Angeles Rams II have called home this off-season. They are moving out, and down to Cal-Irvine's Orange County Campus for training camp, but will move again, the second time back up to the Cowboys old digs at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for the regular season.

Last summer the Cowboys were hot, coming off that 12-4 season, possibly the video-replay no-catch ruling on Dez Bryant at the Green Bay three-yard line while trailing just 26-21 late in the fourth quarter away from heading to Seattle for the NFC title game. Expectations were high. Optimism was bubbling over. This just could be the year.

But it wasn't.

Who knew Romo would start only four games, finishing only two. Who knew Dez Bryant would miss seven games after fracturing his fifth metatarsal in the season opener and never really getting fully healthy for the nine games he would play. Who knew Joe Randle would come unglued. Or that Lance Dunbar would blow out his knee.