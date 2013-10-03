Romo Faces Issue Of Game Prep & Deep Ball Passing Game





Romo was never going to get into specifics about the Cowboys' gameplan for the Denver defense. But asked about the difference in his workload on Mondays and Tuesdays, he said it comes down to more than just game film.

"You're always watching a lot of tape – I don't think that changes," Romo said. "The difference is just some of the ideas and things that are put into the base plan, and each day it goes from there."

It's something Romo said he might not have handled as a younger quarterback.

"When you're young you just don't – you haven't experienced it or seen enough to understand exactly what people are trying to do, philosophy-wise, against you," he said.

With or without specifics from Romo, all eyes will be on his role in derailing the Denver freight train moreso than the Cowboys defense. Both Garrett and Romo acknowledged that Manning and his offense would have their fair share of success on Sunday.

Romo has been incredibly efficient in 2013, with a 105.1 quarterback rating and just one interception this season. Some of that can be attributed to DeMarco Murray's 356 rushing yards through four games, but it also raises questions about the Cowboys' ability to push the ball downfield to targets like Dez Bryant and Jason Witten – a notion Romo disagreed with.

"Since you're 12 years old, there's a coverage and there's places to throw the football – you take that," he said. "Kansas City wanted to get up and play single-high coverage and press man, and the ball went to Dez five times down the field. One got dropped, and another got called for a penalty – that might change the balance of certain things, too. In some of the other games, they just dared us to run – so we ran."

The Cowboys have had more success running against some than other, but the stats hold true across the board. Through four games Romo has just three completions of more than 25 yards – two against Kansas City and one against San Diego. He said that stat doesn't come from fear of turnovers, however, but reading the defense.