Romo Uses Golf Lesson To Discuss Resiliency With Dez





Players were consoling Bryant on the sideline after his fumble on a second down pass in the fourth quarter. He got five yards down the field when he tried to make a move and Will Hill popped out the ball, which trickled back to the Cowboys' 31-yard line putting Dallas in a third-and-30.

Romo said he talked to Bryant on the sideline, where a golf analogy worked.

"You didn't play all 18 holes yet," Romo said. "If you're still in it, you've got to be able to say, 'Alright, I'm pissed, but I'll worry about that later tomorrow and figure that out and get better. Right now, our team needs me to play at the best that I can play,' and Dez does a good job of that."

It must have worked.

The Cowboys, who were at one point 0-for-16 dating back to the end of the Vikings game in third down conversions, managed to convert three times on third downs before Dan Bailey's game-winning 35-yard field goal. Two of Bryant's catches on the drive were converted third downs.