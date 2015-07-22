Rookie Watch: La'el Collins Has Talent But Might Have To Wait His Turn

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is offensive linemen La'el Collins.)

Name: La'el Collins

Position: Guard/Tackle

College: LSU

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 321

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Position Number: 71

Collegiate Career: One of college football's best offensive linemen in 2014, where he earned some All-American recognition. He won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the conference, while playing both guard and tackle during his LSU career. Collins was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft before untimely questioning about a possible link to the murder of his former girlfriend. Collins' name was cleared after the draft, making him a free agent to sign with any team.

Did You Know?Collins appeared in 45 games during his four years at LSU and was credited with 222.5 knockdown blocks.

2015 Outlook:While he played tackle in college, the chance to play sooner rather than later could be at guard. He could've been one of the top-10 players selected in the draft had it not been for a unique circumstance that linked him to a murder case. Collins will probably earn a starting job before too long, but even his talent level won't make him a given to crack the lineup right away.

Scout's Take:

Powerful man. Works to finish his block.

When he gets in trouble he will become overextended and lunge.

Able to adjust to the line games.

Is one of those players who has upper-body power and he tries to climb the block as he pushes.

Tends to catch blocks more than punch.

Better suited to play guard than tackle.

– Bryan Broaddus