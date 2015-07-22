Rookie Watch: La'el Collins Has Talent But Might Have To Wait His Turn

Jul 22, 2015 at 03:57 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is offensive linemen La'el Collins.)

Name: La'el Collins

Position: Guard/Tackle

College: LSU

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 321

Acquired: Undrafted Free Agent

Position Number: 71

Collegiate Career: One of college football's best offensive linemen in 2014, where he earned some All-American recognition. He won the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the conference, while playing both guard and tackle during his LSU career. Collins was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft before untimely questioning about a possible link to the murder of his former girlfriend. Collins' name was cleared after the draft, making him a free agent to sign with any team.

Did You Know?Collins appeared in 45 games during his four years at LSU and was credited with 222.5 knockdown blocks.

2015 Outlook:While he played tackle in college, the chance to play sooner rather than later could be at guard. He could've been one of the top-10 players selected in the draft had it not been for a unique circumstance that linked him to a murder case. Collins will probably earn a starting job before too long, but even his talent level won't make him a given to crack the lineup right away.

Scout's Take:

  • Powerful man. Works to finish his block.
  • When he gets in trouble he will become overextended and lunge.
  • Able to adjust to the line games.
  • Is one of those players who has upper-body power and he tries to climb the block as he pushes.
  • Tends to catch blocks more than punch.
  • Better suited to play guard than tackle.

Bryan Broaddus

Related Stories:

Rookie Watch: With 2 Undrafted QBs On Roster, Showers Has Opportunity

Rookie Watch: WR Greenberry Hopes To Match Collegiate Productivity

Rookie Watch: WR Farmer Looks To Follow Father's Route To The NFL

Rookie Watch: TE Hamilton Already Solid As Both Blocker & Pass Catcher

Rookie Watch: Recently-Added RB Seastrunk Trying To Catch Up Quick

Rookie Watch: Seventh-Round Pick Nzeocha Working To Be Healthy For Camp

Rookie Watch: Whitehead Looks To Seize Opportunity At Receiver, Returner

Rookie Watch: LB Baggs Has A Chance To Be This Year's Tryout Surprise

Rookie Watch: Texas Native Harwell Hopes To Catch On At Receiver

Rookie Watch: With Coverage Versatility, Scott Hopes To Earn Roster Spot

Rookie Watch: Final Pick Swaim Needs To Contribute On Special Teams

Rookie Watch: LB Wilson Versatile Enough To Earn Reps Right Away

Rookie Watch: Undrafted CB Ross Has Steep Challenge For Roster Spot

Rookie Watch: Experienced At Center, McDermott Eyes Backup Line Spot

Rookie Watch: Goodley Seeks Roster Spot With Receiver, Return Skills

Rookie Watch: Undrafted S Vinopal Has Good Examples To Follow

Rookie Watch: Converted Receiver Wilson Trying To Land CB Spot

Rookie Watch: Fortenberry Adds Valuable Position Flex on O-Line

Rookie Watch: Despite Hip Surgery, Green Has Valuable O-Line Versatility

Rookie Watch: Gibson Hopes To Crack Crowded Offensive Tackle Depth Chart

Rookie Watch: Obada Has Athleticism But Challenged By Lack Of Experience

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising