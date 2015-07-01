Rookie Watch: LB Baggs Has A Chance To Be This Year's Tryout Surprise

(Editor's Note: With the offseason practices now complete, the Cowboys will take some downtime before departing for training camp on July 28. Until then, let's focus on some of the more unknown rookies on this team, fighting for a roster spot. Today's featured player is linebacker Donnie Baggs)

Name: Donnie Baggs

Position: LB

College: Texas A&M

Height/Weight: 6-1/230

Acquired: Tryout Player; Signed After Cowboys Rookie Camp

Collegiate Career:Baggs appeared in at least 10 games during every season of his Aggie career, but he never achieved full-fledged starter status. His junior season in 2013 was the best year of his career, as he started six games and managed 30 tackles. He followed that up in 2014 with three starts and 29 total tackles. He finished his career with 92 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and one interception.[embeddedad0]

Did You Know? As noted above, Baggs wasn't even signed to a free agent contract after the NFL draft – he was offered a tryout at the Cowboys' rookie camp, held one week after the draft. In three days of work, he turned that into a spot on the 90-man roster, as he signed with the team on May 14. That story should sound familiar, as it's the same route cornerback Tyler Patmon took to the active roster last year.

2015 Outlook:The unheralded rookie will be bringing up the rear on what is a crowded linebacker corps heading into training camp. It's impressive that Baggs earned a roster spot, considering how many talented, experienced linebackers are on this team right now. That said, he seems like a long shot to make the 53-man roster, given that there's likely only space for six or seven players. That doesn't mean Baggs couldn't play his way into a job – after all, Patmon did it just one year ago. But a more realistic bet is probably the practice squad.

Scout's Take:

Will extend his hands to play off blocks, but needs to do it quicker when the ball is coming at him.

Will give some ground. Can fill inside against the run. Was used as a blitzer in college. Good wrap-up tackler in space.

Will flow to the ball, but doesn't always show the speed or quickness doing it.