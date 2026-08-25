Roster decisions facing the Cowboys at each position ahead of deadline

FRISCO, Texas – On Sunday, the Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make as they trim their roster down to 53 players following their last preseason game against the Saints.

Brian Schottenheimer and his staff have had all offseason to evaluate the 91 players on their roster, and have two training camp practices and a preseason game left to change their minds. Already, conversations are beginning to be had although there's still opportunities left for players.

"We're just starting to kind of get into that a little bit." Schottenheimer said of him and his staff projecting the roster. "Right now, we're still evaluating people… we'll get in that process a little bit more this week as we go."

Let's dive into one decision at each position group facing the Cowboys:

Quarterback: Although there seems to be a clear favorite, the backup quarterback spot is still up for grabs, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. But after two preseason games, Joe Milton has played the best, including a near-perfect performance last week in Arizona. But the battle between Milton and Sam Howell is still unsettled. It's likely Howell will get plenty of snaps Friday night against the Saints. - (Nick Eatman)

Running Back: Just like quarterback, everything below the starter is a question mark. Javonte Williams is the starter and after that, we're not sure if anyone else has a solid spot on the roster. One would assume Malik Davis has done enough to remain the backup but Jayden Blue played well last week in Arizona – as did Phil Mafah, who turned his only carry into a touchdown. And Schottenheimer said he will continue to include Israel Abanikanda in the mix. - (Nick Eatman)

Wide Receiver: The big question mark here is if they'll keep five or six receivers. And if so, where does that leave rookie Camden Brown, who has been one of the stars of camp and preseason. And then there's Jonathan Mingo, who also has played his two best games since joining the team in 2024. Rookie Anthony Smith has also flashed some talent enough times to be in the consideration as well. - (Nick Eatman)

Tight End: Assuming the Cowboys could long at both running back and receiver, tight end might be one where they just keep three. With Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford at the top. Then there's Luke Schoonmaker, who appears to be safe as well considering the Cowboys only used him for about six snaps last week despite having so many injuries at tight end. With one game to play, it's unclear if rookie Michael Trigg will be back from injury in time to play, leaving Zack Kuntz and newly-signed Mitchell Van Vooren to play most of the game. There's probably not a big decision to make here as keeping three seems practical. - (Nick Eatman)

Offensive line: If there is any pressing question, it would be at the offensive tackle spot, primarily on the right side. Terence Steele didn't have his best camp but it's unclear if the team has anyone on the roster that could unseat him. Nate Thomas had a better showing in Arizona but it would probably just help him in the race for a swing tackle. The Cowboys also have decisions to make regarding the backup interior spots, with Nick Leverette competing for a job alongside T.J. Bass, who definitely has one of the backup spots locked up. - (Nick Eatman)

Defensive Tackle: For the most part, defensive tackle seems to be set. Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Otito Ogbonnia, Jonathan Bullard and L.T. Overton seem to be the five at the position. The only question would be if Bullard's injury, as he's been dealing with groin and abdomen injuries. That said, Brian Schottenheimer said in Oxnard the team feels "really good" about what they've figured out with Bullard's injury, and are optimistic to get him on the field soon. If Bullard isn't included, second-year DT Jay Toia could be the one to get the nod. – (Tommy Yarrish)

Outside Linebacker: The signing of Von Miller took a spot up in the Cowboys' OLB room, which has a lot of players fighting for a spot in the rotation and to contribute on special teams. Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Miller and Malachi Lawrence are the front four, but who comes after that, and how many? Dallas carried six players at the position last year, but may cut down to five depending on how other positions are decided. James Houston, Sam Williams and Marist Liufau seem to be the three players fighting for the final one or two spots. – (Tommy Yarrish)

Linebacker: Is this a position group that goes lighter because of a different position group going heavier? DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James are the four likely candidates to make the cut, but Justin Barron has had shown growth this offseason too, highlighted by three interceptions against the Rams in Dallas' joint practice. Is there room for him? He can play on special teams, as that's where he took all 30 of his snaps in two games last season. – (Tommy Yarrish)

Cornerback: A lot of decisions to make in this room, and only so many open spots. DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel and Devin Moore are four players that seem to be shoed in. Trikwese Bridges, Caelen Carson, Josh Bulter, Derion Kendrick, Ameer Speed and Reddy Stewart are the ones battling for the final spots. Steward was a bright spot for Dallas' defense last year, and has positional versatility. Could he be the one to make it, or could the Cowboys look to add from outside the roster? Both could be in play. – (Tommy Yarrish)