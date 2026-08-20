Past/Present: Trevon Diggs signs with Seattle Seahawks

OXNARD, Calif. -- Former Cowboys Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as he prepares to head into his seventh NFL season.
After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys, Diggs was waived Dallas in December 2025 before their final regular season game. A day later, Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers, where he would play in their final regular season game and one playoff game.
In Seattle, Diggs reunites with former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and will one again play alongside former Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Cowboys and Seahawks met in the preseason last Saturday, but will meet in the regular season on Monday, December 7 in Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 13, where Diggs would get the chance to play against his former team for the first time.