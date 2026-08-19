Past/Present: Moore, Lee, Irvin, Pacman among many alumni at Saints practice

With the Saints scheduled to practice against the Cowboys in Oxnard on Tuesday, New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore was expected to be one of the headliners of former Cowboys players on the field. Moore, in his second year as head coach of the Saints, not only played for Dallas but served as the offensive coordinator for a few years.
And while Moore naturally has a few Cowboys connections on his staff with coaches such as Doug Nussmeier and players Asim Richards and Jalen Cropper and staff member Kyle Wilber, there were plenty of well-known former Cowboys on the sidelines as well.
The who's-who of alumni included the great Michael Irvin, who has been at camp a few times but returned as part of his media obligations. Also, Sean Lee, Pacman Jones, Matt Vanderbeek and La'Roi Glover were on the sidelines. Let's not forget Cowboys media regulars such as Nate Newton and Babe Laufenberg.
And if that's not enough, there was Nate Jones, a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2004, who has become an NFL referee. Jones was on the field as part of the NFL officiating crew, which had their hands full trying to call the practice and referee what turned out be a lot of fighting.