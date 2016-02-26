Roster Rundown: Moore Didn't Fix Problems; But Offense Moved the Ball

Key stat: Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Don Meredith and … Kellen Moore. That's your trivia question answer when asked to name the four QBs in Cowboys history to pass for 400 yards in a game. It's only happened nine times, with Romo hitting the mark five times. Meredith has two 400-yard games, while Aikman and now Moore each have one. Moore's 435 yards vs. Washington in the 2015 finale is the sixth-highest single-game total in club history.

2015 Impact: I was surprised that the coaching staff didn't go to him sooner when they had the opportunity to do so in the season. It was clear that they were not going to win games with Brandon Weeden or Matt Cassel at quarterback. You can say what you want about Kellen Moore's lack of physical traits and plenty of folks take that opportunity but he does have enough skills to get the job done in this league. A high character player that competes at a high level. His mental toughness was impressive. He showed poise and instincts along with football intelligence I thought he was able to process information quickly and make decisions based off that information. Showed that he could function under center after playing the majority of his college career in the shot gun. Will not make you forget of Tony Romo with his mobility in the pocket but can move well enough to avoid. Club could have had the chance to win more games if inserted into the lineup sooner in my opinion.