Roster Rundown: Moore Didn't Fix Problems; But Offense Moved the Ball

Name: Kellen Moore
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-0 / 200
Experience: 4 seasons
College: Boise State
Key stat:Tony Romo, Troy Aikman, Don Meredith and … Kellen Moore. That's your trivia question answer when asked to name the four QBs in Cowboys history to pass for 400 yards in a game. It's only happened nine times, with Romo hitting the mark five times. Meredith has two 400-yard games, while Aikman and now Moore each have one. Moore's 435 yards vs. Washington in the 2015 finale is the sixth-highest single-game total in club history.
Contract Status:Signed through 2016.
2015 Impact: I was surprised that the coaching staff didn't go to him sooner when they had the opportunity to do so in the season. It was clear that they were not going to win games with Brandon Weeden or Matt Cassel at quarterback. You can say what you want about Kellen Moore's lack of physical traits and plenty of folks take that opportunity but he does have enough skills to get the job done in this league. A high character player that competes at a high level. His mental toughness was impressive. He showed poise and instincts along with football intelligence I thought he was able to process information quickly and make decisions based off that information. Showed that he could function under center after playing the majority of his college career in the shot gun. Will not make you forget of Tony Romo with his mobility in the pocket but can move well enough to avoid. Club could have had the chance to win more games if inserted into the lineup sooner in my opinion.
Where He Fits: Kellen Moore has earned the right to return as the backup quarterback to Tony Romo with his play. Didn't have many fans in his corner when he first arrived but I believe that has changed especially on the coaching side. Scouts will always try and find better which is their job but until then he should be their guy. Knows what his role is. Never have to worry about him not being ready or prepared when he is asked to play. A pro on many levels.
Writers' Analysis:
Nick Eatman: They say numbers don't lie. There might be an exception to the rule – such as the listed height at the top of the page. But when it comes to the games, it's hard to argue with a 435-yard effort that Moore produced in the last game of the season. Ok, so both teams had little to play for and the Redskins even called off the dogs in the second half. But Moore didn't have the Cowboys' full arsenal of weapons and managed to move the ball. I think that at least gave him a shot to stick around this year and compete. But he's still got a lot to prove. Give him a full offseason and training camp and the Cowboys will probably have a reliable backup who keeps himself ready. Not sure they want him to be the No. 2 behind Romo, but he could do it in a pinch.