RTN: The Most Effective Way for Dallas to Force Turnovers





It's not as well-known that the Cowboys also ranked in the bottom half of the league in forced fumbles (15). That might seem like a coincidence, but I think the Cowboys' low ranks in both categories, interceptions and forced fumbles, stems from the same fundamental issue: a lack of pressure. Last year, I showed that **defensive pressure and takeaways are strongly linked**; the more you can get after the quarterback, the greater the probability of forcing a turnover.

With the 2012 season over, I can now look back at an entire year of data to see which teams were really the best at generating takeaways. It turns out that the strength of the correlation between pressures, as tracked by Pro Football Focus, and forced fumbles was 0.36 in 2012. In other words, we can explain around 36 percent of all forced fumbles based on defensive pressure, which is a pretty high number given that we know fumbles are fluky.

Even more surprising, the strength of the correlation between pressure and interceptions was 0.45. Since pressure can often lead to strip sacks, you'd think the two would be more strongly correlated than pressure and interceptions. The fact that you can explain 45 percent of 2012's interceptions with team pressures is amazing. Again, since we know there's a lot of randomness involved with turnovers, the numbers suggest that the strongest indicator of potential takeaways is a potent pass-rush.

Visualizing Pressure and Takeaways