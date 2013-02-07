Running the Numbers: How Much Money Is Tony Romo Worth?





The correlation is pretty staggering. Whether they know it or not, organizations around the league are paying quarterbacks at a pretty predictable rate that coincides remarkably with EPA/play. The black line in the graph represents the average salary quarterbacks should be paid based on their efficiency and the compensation of comparable passers. Quarterbacks who generated around 0.07 EPA/play have earned an average of just under $10 million per year, for example, while those who posted in the range of 0.21 EPA/play have hauled in just under $16 million per year.

It's really amazing how well the majority of the biggest quarterback contracts have coincided with each player's EPA/play. The biggest outlier is Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. He generated exactly zero EPA/play in 2011, but the Jets still handed him a five-year, $58.3 million contract before the start of the 2012 season. Interestingly, the chart

also suggests that Drew Brees is actually nearly perfectly compensated at $20 million per year.

So the big question is "what's Romo's market value?" Well, in 2012 Romo posted 0.14 EPA/play, tied with Andrew Luck and Eli Manning for 13th in the NFL. That number is down from the 0.19 EPA/play Romo recorded in 2011, but up from 0.13 EPA/play in 2010. Thus, Romo's 0.14 EPA/play is probably a pretty accurate representation of his "value" in concrete terms.

Want to know what the going rate is for a quarterback coming off of a season in which he posted 0.14 EPA/play? Simply follow the black line on the graph. The answer is $13 million per season. Yes, coming off of a season similar to what Romo just had, NFL quarterbacks have recently signed deals in the neighborhood of $13 million per year.

Now, you might think the 'Boys could catch a break because of Romo's ripe old age. Not so. The average age of the 14 highest-paid quarterbacks I charted (when they signed their deals) was 32, the same age as Romo. The quarterback could very well have another birthday before inking his next deal, but that won't be enough to drop his value too much.