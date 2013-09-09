Running the Numbers: Reading Sunday's Win-Probability Graph





Due to a relatively fast pace from the Cowboys and a lack of rushing from both squads, there were an abundance of plays from scrimmage in this contest. And of those 133 plays, Dallas found themselves as an underdog on just five of them. That's a sharp contrast from a year ago.

You can see the Cowboys were the favorites to win from about two-thirds of the way through the first quarter until the final second of the game. At its worst point, Dallas still owned a 40 percent chance of winning.

I labeled three major plays that changed the course of the game – two that went in the Giants' favor and one for Dallas.

Play 1: Tony Romo Interception – 31 percent drop in win probability

Holding a 3-0 lead with a third-and-11 at the Giants' 14-yard line, the Cowboys owned a 71 percent chance of winning the game. That changed in a hurry when Terrance Williams ran the wrong route and Ryan Mundy picked off Romo, returning it to the Cowboys' 1-yard line.

We should really be talking more about DeMarco Murray's hustle on the play to stop the touchdown and the defense's ability to hold New York to a field goal. When the Giants tied the game at three, the Cowboys still had a 52 percent chance to win. Had they given up a touchdown, it would have been just 37 percent. It's those "tipping point" plays that really affect the outcome of games.

Play 2: Victor Cruz 70-Yard Touchdown – 15 percent drop in win probability

It looked like the Cowboys would head into halftime with a 10-point lead, but that changed when Dallas showed some confusion on defense and Cruz burned them for a quick 70-yard score. Because Dallas was already up 10 points, their odds of winning the game decreased by only 15 percentage points. I ran the numbers and had this game been tied, the 'Boys' probability of winning would have dropped by 20 percent.

Play 3: Brandon Carr Pick Six – 31 percent increase in win probability