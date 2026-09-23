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Featured - BALvsDAL | 2026

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Ryan Flournoy 'blessed', says offense will take next steps in Brazil against Ravens

Sep 22, 2026 at 08:16 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas — In only eight possessions against the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys offense racked up 37 points, including three field goals from Brandon Aubrey — one from 60 yards out — and four touchdowns from Dak Prescott to take the win and the all-time franchise record for most passing touchdowns from Tony Romo.

That was a marked improvement over the 20 points mustered in the seasoning opening loss against the New York Giants, a game plagued by penalties and critical drops that could've turned the tide at MetLife Stadium.

Up next, Prescott and the resolve of the rebounded offense will be tested against the defense of the Baltimore Ravens on international soil in the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro.

"We know our identity and we know what we want to accomplish as an offense," said Ryan Flournoy in a separate, exclusive interview with DallasCowboys.com, as he looks to build on his career 2025 season. "To go out and fail in Week 1, we had to redeem ourselves. We had to lean on each other to execute and really come back and bounce back, and just prove to ourselves, not just the world, who we are — that we are good, and we truly believe that.

"tt wasn't a fluke that we went out and put 30 points up in Week 2. So, in week 3, we're willing to keep improving, and to keep proving ourselves."

The penalties were lessened, the explosive downfield plays returned, and the Cowboys looked mostly unstoppable against the Commanders, but exactly that: mostly.

Their fast start was bookended by a fast finish but the group fell into a lull in the middle of the game, one Prescott made clear can not happen going forward, or the Cowboys might find themselves “sick because of it” when the clock reaches all zeroes.

That, along with improving the run game, are lessons Flournoy believes they've learned and are taking into Brazil, as is understanding that when the defense gets Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry off of the field, it's critical to reward them by putting points on the board and controlling time of possession.

"Super critical," he said. "Even when [the defense] got a take away this past game, that was huge and it put us in great field position, and we were able to capitalize and  get a comfortable lead. We want to see that every week. We want defense to put us back on the field.

"We want to make it easy on the defense, and vice versa, in the weeks going forward. We are looking forward to the defense getting them takeaways."

Consistency will be key for the offense going forward, on the ground and in the air. Flournoy has never been on a roster at any point in his football life that was stacked with this much talent — from himself to George Pickens to CeeDee Lamb to Jake Ferguson, so forth and so on — one that could see a different gamebreaker every game, or even every quarter.

That is what makes the Cowboys such a dangerous offense when they aren't bleeding from self-inflicted wounds.

"It's amazing, even when somebody is lacking, somebody else is gonna pick up the load," said Flournoy, smiling from ear to ear. "It's fun, just being out there and having fun with these guys. We are all elite athletes, elite competitors, and it's just fun to see Ferg or [Brevyn Spann-Ford], or, you know, one of the fellow receivers make a play.

"I'm just as happy for them as I would be for myself, and vice versa. It's a great feeling."

And as for being a part of something special, Flournoy's career-high four touchdowns last season contributed directly to Prescott's record-setting total, and that's something he will forever be grateful for as the duo continues to build their careers together in Dallas.

"Man, that feels great," said the former sixth-round pick. "Even leading up to the record, seeing how he works, and how hard he wanted that and how hard he wanted for this team, for him to get that accolade and that accomplishment — I'm just as happy to be a part of that. I'm just blessed to be a part of all of this."

Rank'em: Dak's TD Passes By Player | 2026

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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

1 – Terence Steele – The only offensive lineman in the group, Steele caught a TD pass from Dak against Washington in the 2021 season.
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1 – Terence Steele – The only offensive lineman in the group, Steele caught a TD pass from Dak against Washington in the 2021 season.

1 – Brevyn Spann-Ford– With a new extension recently signed, BSF should get plenty of chances to rise higher on this list.
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1 – Brevyn Spann-Ford– With a new extension recently signed, BSF should get plenty of chances to rise higher on this list.

1 – Sean McKeon– His only career touchdown occurred on a pass from Dak in 2021.
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1 – Sean McKeon– His only career touchdown occurred on a pass from Dak in 2021.

1 – Ventell Bryant– Caught his only touchdown of his career with the Cowboys in 2019 from Dak.
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1 – Ventell Bryant– Caught his only touchdown of his career with the Cowboys in 2019 from Dak.

1 – Devin Smith– He hauled in a 51-yard bomb from Dak against Washington in 2019.
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1 – Devin Smith– He hauled in a 51-yard bomb from Dak against Washington in 2019.

1 – Geoff Swaim– His first career touchdown was a 3-yard score against the Lions from Dak. Swaim would finish his career with seven career TDs, mostly with the Titans.
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1 – Geoff Swaim– His first career touchdown was a 3-yard score against the Lions from Dak. Swaim would finish his career with seven career TDs, mostly with the Titans.

1 – Rod Smith– In what appeared to be a quick slant over the middle, Smith scored his only touchdown with the Cowboys on an 81-yard play against the Giants in 2017, the fifth-longest of Dak's career.
7 / 39

1 – Rod Smith– In what appeared to be a quick slant over the middle, Smith scored his only touchdown with the Cowboys on an 81-yard play against the Giants in 2017, the fifth-longest of Dak's career.

1 – Hunter Luepke – His versatility keeps him on the field in many roles, from fullback to tight end and occasional running back. Luepke caught a 1-yard TD against the Panthers in 2025.
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1 – Hunter Luepke – His versatility keeps him on the field in many roles, from fullback to tight end and occasional running back. Luepke caught a 1-yard TD against the Panthers in 2025.

1 – James Hanna– His only touchdown of his career came from Dak in a 2017 game against the Rams.
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1 – James Hanna– His only touchdown of his career came from Dak in a 2017 game against the Rams.

1 – Gavin Escobar– Escobar's final TD catch of his career came from Dak in 2016 against the Browns.
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1 – Gavin Escobar– Escobar's final TD catch of his career came from Dak in 2016 against the Browns.

1 – Corey Clement– In his only season with the Cowboys, Clement played all 17 games in 2021, scoring his only touchdown of the season on a pass from Dak.
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1 – Corey Clement– In his only season with the Cowboys, Clement played all 17 games in 2021, scoring his only touchdown of the season on a pass from Dak.

2 – Noah Brown– After spending the first four years of his career fighting for playing time, especially on offense, Brown developed into a target in the passing game, catching two of his six career touchdowns from Dak.
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2 – Noah Brown– After spending the first four years of his career fighting for playing time, especially on offense, Brown developed into a target in the passing game, catching two of his six career touchdowns from Dak.

2 – Malik Turner– Turner finished his career with four touchdowns, including three in the 2021 season – two of which came from Dak.
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2 – Malik Turner– Turner finished his career with four touchdowns, including three in the 2021 season – two of which came from Dak.

2 – Luke Schoonmaker – Although he's done most of his work at the line of scrimmage as a blocker, Schoonmaker did catch two touchdowns as a rookie from Dak.
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2 – Luke Schoonmaker – Although he's done most of his work at the line of scrimmage as a blocker, Schoonmaker did catch two touchdowns as a rookie from Dak.

2 – Allen Hurns – His six-year career included 25 touchdowns, including at least two in every season. During his one year in Dallas, Hurns caught a couple scores from Prescott in 2018.
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2 – Allen Hurns – His six-year career included 25 touchdowns, including at least two in every season. During his one year in Dallas, Hurns caught a couple scores from Prescott in 2018.

2 – Peyton Hendershot – After scoring on a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the season, Hendershot reeled in a 20-yard pass from Dak against Jacksonville in 2022.
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2 – Peyton Hendershot – After scoring on a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the season, Hendershot reeled in a 20-yard pass from Dak against Jacksonville in 2022.

3 – Javonte Williams– While the majority of his work is in the ground game, Williams has proven to be a reliable target out of the backfield, even scoring a touchdown already in the season from Dak.
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3 – Javonte Williams– While the majority of his work is in the ground game, Williams has proven to be a reliable target out of the backfield, even scoring a touchdown already in the season from Dak.

3 – Terrance Williams– The veteran caught 20 touchdowns in his career, including four in 2016 during Dak's rookie season.
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3 – Terrance Williams– The veteran caught 20 touchdowns in his career, including four in 2016 during Dak's rookie season.

3 – Randall Cobb – After catching 41 touchdowns – mostly from Aaron Rodgers – during his career with the Packers, Cobb made a one-year stop in Dallas in 2019, catching three TDs from Dak.
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3 – Randall Cobb – After catching 41 touchdowns – mostly from Aaron Rodgers – during his career with the Packers, Cobb made a one-year stop in Dallas in 2019, catching three TDs from Dak.

3 – Tavon Austin – A dynamic return specialist, Austin also occasionally made some big plays in the passing game, catching three touchdowns.
20 / 39

3 – Tavon Austin – A dynamic return specialist, Austin also occasionally made some big plays in the passing game, catching three touchdowns.

4 – Ryan Flournoy – After recently signing a contract extension before the season, Flournoy is expected to be among the top three receivers in Dallas this year and beyond and should be able to climb this list.
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4 – Ryan Flournoy – After recently signing a contract extension before the season, Flournoy is expected to be among the top three receivers in Dallas this year and beyond and should be able to climb this list.

4 – Tony Pollard – A 1,000-yard runner for two straight years, Pollard was also dangerous out of the backfield, catching four TDs from Dak.
22 / 39

4 – Tony Pollard – A 1,000-yard runner for two straight years, Pollard was also dangerous out of the backfield, catching four TDs from Dak.

4 – Jalen Tolbert – He finished his Cowboys career with 10 touchdown catches, but just four from Dak.
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4 – Jalen Tolbert – He finished his Cowboys career with 10 touchdown catches, but just four from Dak.

5 – Rico Dowdle – Another hard-nosed runner who did most of his work on the ground, but Dowdle was a threat in the passing game, catching five scores.
24 / 39

5 – Rico Dowdle – Another hard-nosed runner who did most of his work on the ground, but Dowdle was a threat in the passing game, catching five scores.

6 – KaVontae Turpin – The speedy return specialist has been more than a Pro Bowl kick returner, catching six scores from Dak, including an 86-yarder at Washington in 2025.
25 / 39

6 – KaVontae Turpin – The speedy return specialist has been more than a Pro Bowl kick returner, catching six scores from Dak, including an 86-yarder at Washington in 2025.

6 – Brice Butler – One of Butler's touchdowns occurred in the 2017 regular-season finale when Butler scored the game's only points in a 6-0 win at Philadelphia.
26 / 39

6 – Brice Butler – One of Butler's touchdowns occurred in the 2017 regular-season finale when Butler scored the game's only points in a 6-0 win at Philadelphia.

7 – Cedrick Wilson – A player who benefited from offseason work in Prescott's "Dak-yard," Wilson caught seven TD passes from Dak, including six in the 2021 season.
27 / 39

7 – Cedrick Wilson – A player who benefited from offseason work in Prescott's "Dak-yard," Wilson caught seven TD passes from Dak, including six in the 2021 season.

8 – Blake Jarwin – Just like Dak has been overly successful against the Giants, Jarwin can say the same. Of his eight touchdown catches from Dak, five occurred against NYG.
28 / 39

8 – Blake Jarwin – Just like Dak has been overly successful against the Giants, Jarwin can say the same. Of his eight touchdown catches from Dak, five occurred against NYG.

9 – George Pickens – With nine TD catches in 2025, Pickens became just the second player (CeeDee Lamb) to record at least nine in a season with Dak.
29 / 39

9 – George Pickens – With nine TD catches in 2025, Pickens became just the second player (CeeDee Lamb) to record at least nine in a season with Dak.

9 – Brandin Cooks – In just a short period of time, Cooks and Dak formed a great duo, especially with eight touchdowns alone in 2023.
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9 – Brandin Cooks – In just a short period of time, Cooks and Dak formed a great duo, especially with eight touchdowns alone in 2023.

11 – Jason Witten – While Dak and Witten connected on the opposite ends of their careers, the quarterback learned right away how valuable a tight end can be in the red zone.
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11 – Jason Witten – While Dak and Witten connected on the opposite ends of their careers, the quarterback learned right away how valuable a tight end can be in the red zone.

11 – Ezekiel Elliott – One of Dak's longest TD passes of his career occurred on one of his shortest throws as Zeke turned a screen into an 83-yard score in their rookie season of 2016.
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11 – Ezekiel Elliott – One of Dak's longest TD passes of his career occurred on one of his shortest throws as Zeke turned a screen into an 83-yard score in their rookie season of 2016.

12 – Cole Beasley - While he started his career with Tony Romo, Beasley finished his time in Dallas with 23 touchdown catches. So the dozen he caught from Dak are the most from any QB.
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12 – Cole Beasley - While he started his career with Tony Romo, Beasley finished his time in Dallas with 23 touchdown catches. So the dozen he caught from Dak are the most from any QB.

14 – Dez Bryant – Dak found Dez in the end zone eight times in 2016 for a combination that would eventually include the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD catches and passes.
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14 – Dez Bryant – Dak found Dez in the end zone eight times in 2016 for a combination that would eventually include the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD catches and passes.

15 – Dalton Schultz – After Witten, Schultz stepped into the consistent role as Dak's trusty tight end, with a career-high eight TD receptions in 2021.
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15 – Dalton Schultz – After Witten, Schultz stepped into the consistent role as Dak's trusty tight end, with a career-high eight TD receptions in 2021.

16 – Michael Gallup – The only starting quarterback Gallup played with consistently, Dak threw him the ball for 16 of his 21 career scores.
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16 – Michael Gallup – The only starting quarterback Gallup played with consistently, Dak threw him the ball for 16 of his 21 career scores.

16 – Jake Ferguson – With two more last week in Dak's record-setting game, Ferguson moved into third place and first among tight ends for Prescott's TDs.
37 / 39

16 – Jake Ferguson – With two more last week in Dak's record-setting game, Ferguson moved into third place and first among tight ends for Prescott's TDs.

22 – Amari Cooper – Right away after the midseason trade in 2018, Cooper and Dak established quite the rapport, racking up a TD connection in nearly every other-game of their time together.
38 / 39

22 – Amari Cooper – Right away after the midseason trade in 2018, Cooper and Dak established quite the rapport, racking up a TD connection in nearly every other-game of their time together.

37 – CeeDee Lamb – It was only fitting that Lamb hauled in Dak's record-breaking touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Commanders. Lamb not only has the most TDs by far, but also had the longest of Dak's career with a 92-yarder vs. Detroit in 2023.
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37 – CeeDee Lamb – It was only fitting that Lamb hauled in Dak's record-breaking touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Commanders. Lamb not only has the most TDs by far, but also had the longest of Dak's career with a 92-yarder vs. Detroit in 2023.

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