Ryan Flournoy 'blessed', says offense will take next steps in Brazil against Ravens

"We know our identity and we know what we want to accomplish as an offense," said Ryan Flournoy in a separate, exclusive interview with DallasCowboys.com, as he looks to build on his career 2025 season. "To go out and fail in Week 1, we had to redeem ourselves. We had to lean on each other to execute and really come back and bounce back, and just prove to ourselves, not just the world, who we are — that we are good, and we truly believe that.

"tt wasn't a fluke that we went out and put 30 points up in Week 2. So, in week 3, we're willing to keep improving, and to keep proving ourselves."

The penalties were lessened, the explosive downfield plays returned, and the Cowboys looked mostly unstoppable against the Commanders, but exactly that: mostly.

Their fast start was bookended by a fast finish but the group fell into a lull in the middle of the game, one Prescott made clear can not happen going forward, or the Cowboys might find themselves “sick because of it” when the clock reaches all zeroes.

That, along with improving the run game, are lessons Flournoy believes they've learned and are taking into Brazil, as is understanding that when the defense gets Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry off of the field, it's critical to reward them by putting points on the board and controlling time of possession.

"Super critical," he said. "Even when [the defense] got a take away this past game, that was huge and it put us in great field position, and we were able to capitalize and get a comfortable lead. We want to see that every week. We want defense to put us back on the field.

"We want to make it easy on the defense, and vice versa, in the weeks going forward. We are looking forward to the defense getting them takeaways."

Consistency will be key for the offense going forward, on the ground and in the air. Flournoy has never been on a roster at any point in his football life that was stacked with this much talent — from himself to George Pickens to CeeDee Lamb to Jake Ferguson, so forth and so on — one that could see a different gamebreaker every game, or even every quarter.

That is what makes the Cowboys such a dangerous offense when they aren't bleeding from self-inflicted wounds.

"It's amazing, even when somebody is lacking, somebody else is gonna pick up the load," said Flournoy, smiling from ear to ear. "It's fun, just being out there and having fun with these guys. We are all elite athletes, elite competitors, and it's just fun to see Ferg or [Brevyn Spann-Ford], or, you know, one of the fellow receivers make a play.

"I'm just as happy for them as I would be for myself, and vice versa. It's a great feeling."

And as for being a part of something special, Flournoy's career-high four touchdowns last season contributed directly to Prescott's record-setting total, and that's something he will forever be grateful for as the duo continues to build their careers together in Dallas.