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Cowboys QB Dak Prescott becomes franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes

Sep 20, 2026 at 09:03 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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ARLINGTON, Texas --  On Dak Prescott's record-setting 249th touchdown pass, the most in franchise history, the Cowboys offense had 12 on the field.

Prescott said he felt his late mother Peggy with him as he tossed his fourth touchdown throw of Dallas' 37-20 Week 2 win over the Commanders to CeeDee Lamb in the corner of the end zone to etch his name at the top of the Cowboys' record books. That presence meant more than any record Prescott could've broken Sunday afternoon.

"My mom was never short or never hesitant to tell me how proud she was of me. She was never, never short of that. And I could just hear that. And that's enough. Thankful that my teammates, my coaches and everybody believed in me and all that, but that's enough. I heard that my whole life growing up, and I hear it now as loud as I've ever heard it. I'm just blessed."

In his postgame press conference, Prescott sported the jersey of Cowboys Super Bowl winning quarterback and Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, who he believes is the greatest one in the team's history.

The Cowboys' prestige of quarterbacks that Prescott surpassed in the record books like Staubach (153 passing touchdowns), Danny White (155), Troy Aikman (165) and Tony Romo (248) isn't something that is lost on Prescott. Still, he feels there's plenty left in the tank.

"I'm blessed, honored," Prescott said of breaking the record. "As I told you earlier in the week, records are meant to be broken. This is my time to break this one. Pretty cool to do it against the team I threw my first touchdown against ten years ago or so. Definitely humbling, something I don't take for granted. The great history of this organization, of the past quarterbacks before me…"

"Super, super honored. Super thankful. God's great. Not taking it lightly. But as I told you, it's just the beginning. I want to double it and plan to play for a while, so just getting started."

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones has been around to watch many of Dallas' prestigious quarterbacks throw their respective touchdown passes. Seeing Prescott now stand atop that list is no surprise.

"I just think it's such a statement for how he did it, how he does it," Jones said. "And he does it with hard, hard work. He makes it look pretty easy out there, but anybody that knows it, you guys that see him at practice and training camp, knows that he's the hardest working guy on the team. I'm proud for him, and boy he stands in with pretty good company to have broken that record."

Fittingly, Prescott's record-setting touchdown went to Lamb, who has caught the most of his 249 touchdown passes with 37.

"It was definitely fitting, and it wasn't a great ball," Prescott said with a laugh. "I just saw it was one-on-one. I put it out there like, 'CeeDee, please, just get this over with.' And he did. And then I heard the crowd, I'm like, 'Did he catch it? Did he not?' And then when he's running down the end zone, I'm like, 'Thank God. Yeah, this is over.' We can just move on and just play ball now…"

"Definitely fitting. That guy, he's been amazing. And as I just said, we're just getting started, he's just getting started. He's a hell of a player. We started off these first two games with one touchdown in each game, and I don't think it's going to stop. Just his mindset, his mentality, just where he is in life. It's only going to get better, and I'm excited for it."

Awaiting Prescott in the Cowboys' locker room was Brian Schottenheimer's speech after every game, highlighting turnovers, field goals and touchdowns followed by an emphatic "Yeah!" after each highlight.

After getting four "yeah's" from Schottenheimer and his teammates, one for each of his touchdowns to go with 279 passing yards on Sunday afternoon, Prescott was swarmed by his teammates and had water dumped on him after Schottenheimer recognized his achievement.

"It made me emotional," Prescott said of the moment. "I love those guys. I lay it on the line each and every day. My love for this game, my love for my teammates. Any and every that I've had, there's tons of guys that aren't in that locker room that I think about when I break this record whether it's them catching the ball, or them blocking or them on defense and just giving me confidence and getting the ball back. But to see my teammates act that way, to see guys that have only been together for five, six months, have the joy, have the cheers that they do, it was emotional. Very, very appreciative of it."

Having been around the Cowboys since 2022, the last two seasons being the head coach, Schottenheimer says he's been "blessed" to be able to work with a quarterback like Prescott.

"I've been around some elite quarterbacks and Dak Prescott's preparation is something that is abnormal," Schottenheimer said. "They all work. They all prepare. They all study film, but this guy takes it to a different level. I mean, just the amount of film he watches, the communication, he's up in our office till all hours of the night and watching film with a couple of our coaches and it's just unique."

"I think that's what it takes and that's what you love about the guy. But most people don't see it. Fans don't see it. I mean, he's there till 9:30, 10 o'clock at night and sometimes I feel like I've got to kick him out. But he's a special young man and he deserves everything he gets because he does it for his teammates and his brothers, not himself."

Eleven seasons ago, Prescott was a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State that was thrust into the starting quarterback role in his rookie season.

Did he ever think he'd end up as the Cowboys' all-time franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, pass attempts and completion percentage?

Absolutely…" Prescott said. "Sometimes it's great being naive. And I was a little naive just growing up thinking that I could do this and I could do that. But yet I think it puts such insurmountable belief in my head that I can accomplish whatever I want to accomplish. And any thought that I said or anything that I wanted to do, and I mentioned it and I said it out loud."

"I had a mom and I had brothers who poured gas on those thoughts who told me I could. As I said, you can call it arrogance, you can call it confidence, belief, whatever you need to. I wouldn't be here if I didn't have those thoughts, if I didn't believe in myself like that."

Dak Prescott's Record Setting Throw | 2026

Check out Dak Prescott's record setting throw that made him the franchise leader in passing touchdowns!

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Game Day Gallery: Cowboys vs Commanders | 2026

The Dallas Cowboys get a convincing win over the Washington Commanders 37-20 in the home opener.

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20 September 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their regular season 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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