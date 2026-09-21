Cowboys QB Dak Prescott becomes franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes

Fittingly, Prescott's record-setting touchdown went to Lamb, who has caught the most of his 249 touchdown passes with 37.

"It was definitely fitting, and it wasn't a great ball," Prescott said with a laugh. "I just saw it was one-on-one. I put it out there like, 'CeeDee, please, just get this over with.' And he did. And then I heard the crowd, I'm like, 'Did he catch it? Did he not?' And then when he's running down the end zone, I'm like, 'Thank God. Yeah, this is over.' We can just move on and just play ball now…"

"Definitely fitting. That guy, he's been amazing. And as I just said, we're just getting started, he's just getting started. He's a hell of a player. We started off these first two games with one touchdown in each game, and I don't think it's going to stop. Just his mindset, his mentality, just where he is in life. It's only going to get better, and I'm excited for it."

Awaiting Prescott in the Cowboys' locker room was Brian Schottenheimer's speech after every game, highlighting turnovers, field goals and touchdowns followed by an emphatic "Yeah!" after each highlight.

After getting four "yeah's" from Schottenheimer and his teammates, one for each of his touchdowns to go with 279 passing yards on Sunday afternoon, Prescott was swarmed by his teammates and had water dumped on him after Schottenheimer recognized his achievement.

"It made me emotional," Prescott said of the moment. "I love those guys. I lay it on the line each and every day. My love for this game, my love for my teammates. Any and every that I've had, there's tons of guys that aren't in that locker room that I think about when I break this record whether it's them catching the ball, or them blocking or them on defense and just giving me confidence and getting the ball back. But to see my teammates act that way, to see guys that have only been together for five, six months, have the joy, have the cheers that they do, it was emotional. Very, very appreciative of it."

Having been around the Cowboys since 2022, the last two seasons being the head coach, Schottenheimer says he's been "blessed" to be able to work with a quarterback like Prescott.

"I've been around some elite quarterbacks and Dak Prescott's preparation is something that is abnormal," Schottenheimer said. "They all work. They all prepare. They all study film, but this guy takes it to a different level. I mean, just the amount of film he watches, the communication, he's up in our office till all hours of the night and watching film with a couple of our coaches and it's just unique."

"I think that's what it takes and that's what you love about the guy. But most people don't see it. Fans don't see it. I mean, he's there till 9:30, 10 o'clock at night and sometimes I feel like I've got to kick him out. But he's a special young man and he deserves everything he gets because he does it for his teammates and his brothers, not himself."

Eleven seasons ago, Prescott was a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State that was thrust into the starting quarterback role in his rookie season.

Did he ever think he'd end up as the Cowboys' all-time franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, completions, pass attempts and completion percentage?

Absolutely…" Prescott said. "Sometimes it's great being naive. And I was a little naive just growing up thinking that I could do this and I could do that. But yet I think it puts such insurmountable belief in my head that I can accomplish whatever I want to accomplish. And any thought that I said or anything that I wanted to do, and I mentioned it and I said it out loud."