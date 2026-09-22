Jerry Jones on potential to add to the roster, Quinnen and Kenny's play & more

How dangerous is "an old man with money"?

As Jones was walking back to the Cowboys locker room on Sunday night, the first thing he said before reporters began asking questions was "there is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money."

When he said that, was he speaking in a football context and along the same lines of his willingness to make a move to help Dallas' roster?

"Very much, very much," Jones said. "I wouldn't under no circumstance, with that audience, be referring to anything other than a football context."

"I said it out of context, but I'm glad I said it. We were just feeling so good about our win that we were feeling our oats. We say this just right, don't tamper. My point is, it's good. We have the makings of a team here that I'm that optimistic about. I'd work to improve it in a minute financially."

Jerry Jones' assessment of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark's play

Dallas' defense got better in their second game, but there are still areas that need to be improved especially heading into a game against a unique quarterback in Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense.

The anchor for the Cowboys defensively has been in the trenches at defensive tackle with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Jones feels the two of them have started out the year well.

"Both outstanding," Jones said. "Quinnen is just one of the best players in the entire league, period. And certainly one of the best in the interior line in the league. And Kenny Clark has the reputation he has because of how consistent he is at a high level. So that gives us cornerstone in the middle."

When asked if Williams was banged up at all after being a tad slow to get up on a couple plays Sunday, Jones said he is not dealing with any sort of injury.

Improvement is needed in the run game

Against the Commanders, the Cowboys ran the ball 21 times for just 66 yards, good for 3.1 yards per carry. Jones wants to see Dallas improve in that area.

"Yes, I would like for the run game to have looked or have been executed better," Jones said. "But we're going to get there. The pieces are in place to have a better running game, let's put it like that."

In his mind, what is causing the Cowboys to have struggles in that department? From Jones' perspective, it isn't all because of the absence of All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

"I think a lot of it is the Giants had a big emphasis on it, and we didn't throw them out of it so to speak," Jones said. "You've got to put the threat of moving that ball through the air to get some running room. It's chicken and egg, but still, that is an area that I think all of us should feel better that we're going to have some more improvement. Our running backs are really outstanding."

An update on Tyler Smith's rehab

Speaking of Tyler Smith, Jones seems to be pleased with how he's recovering from his thumb injury that has sidelined him to start the 2026 season.

"Well, we should stay on the prognosis of the four weeks," Jones said. "He's doing very well, he would be very well. He's very smart and very conscientious. So he's doing well."

The earliest Smith will be eligible to return is the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Buccaneers, which falls on a Thursday night and in turn a short week as Dallas will have played the Texans five days prior.

Cowboys rookie defenders standing out early

Jones said that it was brought to his attention after Dallas' win on Sunday that rookies Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham were graded out among the tops of their positions for the rookie class through two games.

For Jones, that's a positive, and not necessarily an indication that the rest of the defense hasn't been able to contribute.