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Brian Schottenheimer says Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke could miss multiple weeks

Sep 21, 2026 at 04:57 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys took another blow to their defensive depth in Week 2, as Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said CB Cobie Durant and S P.J. Locke could miss multiple weeks with injuries in Dallas' 37-29 win over the Commanders.

Durant suffered a hamstring strain, and Locke tore the plantar fasciitis in his foot. Schottenheimer said the team has not finalized any decisions on whether or not Durant and/or Locke will be placed on injured reserve.

As for LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and S Malik Hooker (forearm) and whether or not they could return against the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Schottenheimer did not complete rule them out, but it seems a lot would have to go right.

"Got to get through the week. Could be tough just because it's a shorter week for us, but not saying no." Schottenheimer said.

While the tear in Locke's foot may sound daunting, Schottenheimer said a complete tear of the plantar fasciitis typically facilitates a faster recovery.

"It's pretty sore for a week, and then it begins to heal much quicker when you tear it fully." Schottenheimer said.

For now though, it appears the Cowboys will be without some more of their veteran starters for the second straight week in a crucial Week 3 matchup against Lamar Jackson and a dynamic Baltimore offense. Dallas will need to lean on their depth chart.

"Next man up," Schottenheimer said of Dallas' depth being tested. "That's real. I thought we used the elevations well for the linebackers. I think we're working some things potentially on defense, maybe in the secondary. We've got some guys there that might step up and help us in a couple different roles. But as we get into the plan, I think it's going to be what this league is about, is next man up."

In good injury news for Dallas, Schottenheimer said LBs Jaishawn Barham (stinger) and Dee Winters (shoulder) both "should be fine" and he doesn't expect any sort of injury management for them this week.

Ahead of their international trip to Brazil, questions have surfaced about the conditions of the playing field at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Does that affect how Schottenheimer and the Cowboys will decide whether or not injured players will suit up?

"I'm not saying that until I put eyes on it, but everything that we're hearing from the league, sounds like it's great." Schottenheimer said.

The Cowboys will practice each of the next three days, and depart Thursday night on a 10-hour flight south to Brazil.

Victory Monday vs. Commanders | Sep. 21

The Dallas Cowboys celebrate a 37-20 victory against the Washington Commanders.

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