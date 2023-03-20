Free Agency Tracker | 2023

Presented by

Schultz Expected To Sign 1-Year Deal With Texans 

Mar 20, 2023 at 06:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Schultz-Expected-To-Sign-1-Year-Deal-With-Texans-hero
AP Photo/Michael Owens

FRISCO, Texas – Dalton Schultz isn't returning to the Cowboys in 2023.

But he isn't going too far down the road. According to multiple team reports, the veteran tight end is joining the Houston Texans on a 1-year deal worth up to $9 million.

Schultz, an unrestricted free agent for the Cowboys after playing four seasons, spent more than a week testing the free-agent market before getting the Houston deal. Ironically enough, it comes just one day after the Cowboys acquired one of the Texans' top playmakers in Brandin Cooks in a trade for two late-round draft picks.

He becomes the second Cowboys free agent to sign in Houston, joining wide receiver Noah Brown.

Schultz played on the franchise tag last year for just under $11 million for the 2022 season. While injuries plagued him early in the season, coupled with trying to establish better chemistry with backup Cooper Rush for the five games he started, Schultz picked it up when Dak returned to the lineup. Schultz had just 17 catches after the first six weeks of the season but still managed to finish with 57 catches in the regular season. And then in the playoffs, Schultz had two good games on the road, finishing with three touchdowns, the most by any Cowboys tight end during a single postseason.

That marked the third straight season Schultz was a productive member of the offense. In 2021, he 78 catches for 808 yards, which prompted the franchise tag. In 2020, Schultz had his breakout season with 63 catches for 615 yards. That followed his first two seasons in which he caught just 13 passes.

But just as Schultz was able to develop his game over the years, the Cowboys are hoping the same can happen for both Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Ferguson was a fourth-round pick like Schultz and had 19 catches for 174 yards and two TDs as a rookie last year. Hendershot, an undrafted rookie, caught 11 for 103 with two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Dallas Trade is "Better Late Than Never" For Cooks

Brandin Cooks is no stranger to changing teams, but he puts the Cowboys in a different class, stating it'll be "a privilege" to wear the start.

news

Long Snapper McQuaide Signing With Detroit

The Cowboys have lost three key members of the special teams so far in free agency.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Cooper Rush to Return; Signs 2-Year Deal

Rush went 4-1 as a starter last season in the five games without Dak Prescott and has a 84.9 career QB rating.

news

Cowboys, Goodwin Agree to Terms on 1-Year Deal

C.J. Goodwin is returning to the Cowboys in 2023, halting an exodus of key special teams players who found new NFL homes during the first week of free agency.

news

Donovan Wilson 'Excited" to Remain With Cowboys

Donovan Wilson is staying in Dallas for the next three seasons to continue what he started with the organization that gave him a chance in 2019, and he couldn't be more excited.

news

FA Recap: Cowboys Add 3; Lose 2 On Wild Tuesday

Who says free agency starts on Wednesday? The Cowboys were busy on Tuesday, re-signing two key defensive starters and then trading for another proven vet.

news

Vander Esch Returns to Cowboys on 2-Year Deal

LVE officially signed a two-year deal through the 2024 season, his second extension in as many seasons, following a one-year deal signed in 2022.

news

Donovan Wilson Staying in Dallas on 3-Year Deal

Donovan Wilson and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new deal that will keep the veteran safety in Dallas and taking a huge step toward keeping the defensive band together

news

FA Recap: McGovern to Bills, Cap Space & More

Free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but there was plenty of NFL news on Monday, including the expected loss of guard Connor McGovern. Find out what the Cowboys did do and what's next as we recap Monday in free agency.

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

Advertising