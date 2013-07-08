Scout's Big Prediction: Leary Will Claim A Spot At Guard





As the days draw near for the Cowboys to report to camp in Oxnard, one of the biggest questions remains is how will this offensive line look when they open the season against the Giants. Those practices and games in camp will tell us plenty in what direction this front office and coaching staff will go before that time. There will be a battle at right tackle between Doug Free and Jermey Parnell. Rookie Travis Frederick will start the camp running with the first offense at center over Phil Costa but the position that needs our attention is at the guard spot and will Nate Livings and Mackenzy Bernadeau be able to fight off the challenge of Ronald Leary.

Last season at this time, Leary was just a rookie trying to make his way through practices. He was thrown into the lineup early in camp because of injuries to the two starting guards, but he wasn't ready to play. He started off well but the everyday grind of the practices and the mental side of the game was just too much thus he didn't make the 53 and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

As we focus on this season, in the OTA's and mini-camps, Leary received snaps playing on both the left and right side while Livings and Bernadeau continued to once again nurse injuries. What I have seen from Leary this season that I didn't see last year is a confident player. There never we questions about his physical ability but whether he could be assignment sound and handle that down after down. In these camps, you didn't see the missed assignments or the lack of awareness in scheme that gave him so many problems last year. Even working on both sides and with a rookie center, he has passed stunts, worked to the second level and been in position to finish his block. I didn't see a player that was confused or lost. I could see the physical side of him come out because he was confident in what he was doing.